Mass layoffs! Trump admin axes over 4,200 federal workers amid US govt shutdown

As the massive gridlock continues between the Republicans and Democrats resulting in a partial government shutdown for the past 10 days, the Trump administration has axed as many as or more than 4,200 federal workers, it said in a court filing.

Advertisement

According to the reports, the mass layoffs in the federal government have affected seven agencies including Treasury Department, Department of Health and Human Services, and Department of Education, the Justice Department court filing read.

Meanwhile, federal employee labour unions in Northern District of California are suing the Trump administration over mass layoffs in the federal government. The administration said in a court filing that the unions' request should be denied because they lack the legal right to sue over federal personnel decisions.

A federal judge is due to hear the case on October 15.

Mass layoffs in US federal govt: Who's impacted? Recent government layoffs were most concentrated in two departments – the Treasury Department and the Department of Health and Human Services. Other departments also faced reductions, including Education, Housing and Urban Development, Commerce, Energy, and Homeland Security, according to New York Post.

Advertisement

Treasury Department: Approximately 1,446 employees laid off

Health and Human Services: Up to 1,200 employees laid off

Education: 466 employees laid off

Housing and Urban Development: 442 employees laid off

Commerce: 315 employees laid off

Energy: 187 employees laid off

Homeland Security: 176 employees laid off

The Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have not been affected by the layoffs. However, job cuts are also anticipated at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of Energy (DOE), and the Department of the Interior (DOI).

Some served ‘intent to RIF notices’: What are they? While some agencies have laid off federal government employees, some have served an “intent to RIF” notice to its employees – meaning they may be fired in near future.

Advertisement

The Environmental Protection Agency has notified approximately 20-30 employees.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office separately issued shutdown-related RIF notices to 126 employees on October 1.

Roughly 300,000 federal civilian workers had already been set to leave their jobs this year due to a downsizing campaign initiated earlier this year by Donald Trump.

On Friday, October 10, President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for his decision to lay off thousands of workers across the US government. “They started this thing,” Trump said, terming the job cuts “Democrat-oriented.”

Job cuts were under way at the Treasury Department, the US health agency, the Internal Revenue Service and the departments of education, commerce, and Homeland Security's cybersecurity division, spokespeople said.

The total extent of the layoffs was not immediately clear.

Advertisement

Apart from layoffs, Donald Trump also ordered the freezing of at least $28 billion in infrastructure funds for New York, California and Illinois – all Democratic states.