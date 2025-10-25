Shooting at North Carolina weekend party; 2 killed, 13 shot

At least two persons were killed, and many others were severely injured after a shooting at a significantly large weekend party in North Carolina of the United States on Friday evening. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins' office said in a news release that 13 individuals were shot in the weekend party.

He said early Saturday that homicide investigators and others were at the scene of the party in a rural area outside of Maxton, which is about 95 miles (150 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh near the South Carolina border.

“There is no current threat to the community as this appears to have been an isolated incident,” the release said.

The accused has not been arrested so far.

More than 150 people fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, Wilkins’ office said, urging anyone with information about the incident or those present to contact sheriff’s investigators.