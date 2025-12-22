Massachusetts Miss Hall's School's decades-long sexual abuse scandal: All you need to know

Miss Hall’s School, a prestigious Massachusetts all-girls boarding school, has been rocked by a sexual abuse scandal.

According to a Fox News report, multiple employees have been found guilty of decades of misconduct, alongside the years of institutional failure that allowed the alleged predators to remain in the classrooms, which costs $79,000 a year for tuition and room and board.

Here's all we know about the sexual abuse scandal: Fox News said that the investigation is centred on Matthew Rutledge, a former history teacher at Miss Hall's School, Pittsfield campus. He taught there for more than 30 years.

According to Aleta Law's investigative report, Matthew had a long pattern of grooming, sexualized behaviour and sexual assault of students beginning in the 1990s. Five former students came forward with firsthand accounts.

At least eight substantiated cases of sexual misconduct by former Miss Hall’s employees, including Matthew, were traced in the 60-page report from the 1940s through the 2010s.

These cases include teachers who allegedly exploited the girl students emotionally, crossed physical boundaries, engaged in sexualized conduct or committed sexual assault.

The Aleta Law report said that Miss Hall’s administrators, including senior leaders and at least one former head of school, received multiple reports or warnings about Matthew’s behaviour over the years but failed to intervene. The school's leadership “failed to adequately investigate and respond,” said the report.

A recent Vanity Fair investigation found that school officials were alerted about the former history teacher's concerning behaviour as early as 2005. At one point, the report said, the administrators instructed him to cease contact with a former student, but allowed him to remain in the classroom.

‘Extra attention turned into forcible touching…’: Victims recall Hilary Simon and Melissa Fares, two former students at Miss Hall's, sued the school, alleging negligence and emotional and physical harm, Fox News said.

Both women testified before the Massachusetts Joint Committee on the Judiciary in June this year, urging lawmakers to strengthen protections for students.

“What began as compliments and extra attention turned into forcible touching and sexual intercourse with this man who is 25 years older than me,” Simon testified. “He isolated me physically and emotionally.”

Several employees also reportedly admitted that they suspected inappropriate relationships involving Matthew Rutledge but feared retaliation or believed leadership “would not listen”.

Students who raised concerns about other teachers in past decades reported being ignored, discouraged or even punished.

Matthew Rutledge goes free: ‘Troubling, not illegal’ According to Fox News, Matthew Rutledge has never been criminally charged.

In October 2024, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office concluded that under Massachusetts’s General Law, no criminal conduct occurred.

“Massachusetts law defines the age of consent as 16. While the alleged behaviour is profoundly troubling, it is not illegal,” District Attorney Timothy Shugrue said.

‘Ehen the victim is a girl, schools often…’: Attorney “The law treats these students as if they’re capable of consenting, but consent isn’t real when the perpetrator is in a position of authority over you,” Wendy Murphy, a Massachusetts-based attorney and national advocate for sexual-assault survivors, told Fox News Digital. “This is where Massachusetts is way behind.”

She said it is very common for schools to get rid of the noisemaker—the victim who won’t shut up. “The message becomes: if you complain, you’ll be punished.”

“…when the victim is a girl, schools often treat the abuse as less serious. Girls keep getting second-class treatment,” Wendy said. “Victims have a long, long time to file lawsuits.”

Miss Hall's School apologises to the community Miss Hall's School has reportedly apologised to its community and acknowledged “past failures” in safeguarding students.

“The investigation revealed horrible truths about a community we hold dear,” Head of School Julia Heaton wrote in a letter to the community. Miss Hall’s is committed to “ensuring every student is seen, safe, cared for, and able to thrive,” the letter added.

According to the report, the school has begun implementing extensive reforms, including: