Massive 1,800-mile ice and snow storm to hit Southern US, from Texas to North Carolina; millions at risk: AccuWeather

A massive and potentially destructive winter storm is set to impact a large portion of the United States, with the most dangerous conditions expected across the southern states, where freezing rain up to one inch thick could stretch from Texas to the Carolinas and Virginia, according to AccuWeather.

Farther north, heavy snow will cause widespread disruptions, while a dangerous mix of snow and ice across parts of the Plains, Tennessee Valley and mid-Atlantic will further threaten travel and infrastructure.

Rare, travel-halting winter storm to stall daily life “This winter storm will shut it all down,” AccuWeather Senior Vice President Evan Myers said.

“It is rare for a storm to combine this much snow, ice and bitter cold over such a large area — a widespread travel-halting winter storm will stall daily life for days,” Myers added.

AccuWeather said the ice portion of the storm alone will span roughly 1,800 miles, from far western Texas to the mid-Atlantic coast, affecting more than a dozen states. In some locations, ice accumulation could last more than 24 hours.

Millions at risk of prolonged power outages AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter warned that long-lasting power outages are likely as ice accumulates on trees and power lines.

“Some of the power outages associated primarily with a buildup of ice affecting utility customers will last a few days or more, meaning many of the same population will be without heat as Arctic air charges in behind the storm,” Porter said.

AccuWeather estimates that around 60 million people will experience some level of icing, with up to 1 million customers potentially losing power for an extended period.

In areas of the Southeast still recovering from Hurricane Helene in September 2024, AccuWeather noted that temporary power lines have not yet been upgraded, making them more vulnerable to failure. States such as North Carolina could see emergency resources stretched to the limit due to the storm’s massive footprint.

Supply chains could break down AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist William Clark warned that prolonged interstate closures could have cascading effects nationwide.

“Entire supply chains may break down from prolonged days of extensive interstate closures,” Clark said. “Critical supplies of pharmaceuticals, baby formula and basic necessities may become scarce in the hardest-hit areas and even snowball into large parts of the country.”

Ice storm to down trees and shut down travel AccuWeather said the intensity of the ice storm may shut down major highways, close schools, businesses and airports, and severely disrupt travel for days — especially across the South, where snow and ice removal equipment is limited.

“One-quarter of an inch of freezing rain is all it takes for power outages to begin,” AccuWeather said, noting that this threshold could be exceeded along a corridor stretching from near San Angelo, Texas, to east of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Areas with the highest risk for half an inch to one inch of ice include:

-Northeastern Louisiana, including Monroe

-Southwestern Arkansas

-Northern and central Mississippi, including Tupelo

-Northern Alabama

-Northern Georgia, including Atlanta

-Upstate South Carolina, including Greenville

AccuWeather warned that under these conditions, scores of trees and branches will fall, blocking roads and bringing down live power lines. In some cases, electrical transformers could explode, worsening outages and safety risks.

Snow, sleet and bitter cold to follow Sleet may reduce ice buildup in some areas, AccuWeather said, but regions that receive more sleet than freezing rain will still face hazardous travel conditions. Farther north, sleet could also limit snowfall totals in parts of the mid-Atlantic.

As the storm exits, Arctic air will move in, causing temperatures to plunge into the 20s, teens and even single digits in some areas. AccuWeather warned that thick ice on roads, sidewalks and parking lots will harden, making conditions even more dangerous.

Some areas near the Gulf Coast that avoid freezing rain during the storm could still experience a rapid freeze of wet, untreated surfaces as temperatures drop.

Travel extremely dangerous Travel during and after the storm may be extremely dangerous, AccuWeather warned. Airline passengers are urged to check flight status before heading to airports, even if conditions appear calm locally.

