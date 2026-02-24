Massive fire at Morrisville apartment, five injured; video emerges

Five people were reportedly injured when a massive fire erupted at an apartment in Morrisville on Monday night. A spokesperson for the town of Morrisville said the fire broke out at the Camden Westwood Apartments apartment complex located at Summit Ridge Loop off Chapel Hill Road.

Authorities took one of the five people injured to the hospital. Morrisville is a town located primarily in Wake County, North Carolina, United States.

Several videos of the massive blaze emerged on social media. Some viewers sent videos to WRAL News showing flames shooting out of the roof of the complex.

Mint could not verify the authenticity of the videos.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Monday's fire is not the first at the Camden Westwood Apartments. In 2019, dozens of people were left homeless after a fire at the complex, and in 2009, fire crews said a discarded cigarette led to a fire on the third floor that displaced a dozen people, WRAL reported.

According to property records, Camden Westwood was built in 1998 and sits on 29 acres of land. The complex has about 350 total apartments, some of which include fireplaces. The complex has wood joists and aluminum vinyl siding.

The building also has a sprinkler system.