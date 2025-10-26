Massive fire erupts near Trailer Bar in North Carolina's Surf City; several homes gutted | Terrifying visuals go viral

A fire broke out in Surf City, North Carolina, on Saturday, affecting multiple buildings. The flames were visible near the Trailer Bar located at 1701 N. New River Drive. At least one home was destroyed in the fire and three others were damaged, according to City Police Chief Phillip Voorhees who confirmed about it to the local media.

He stated that no injuries were reported, a report by WECT noted. Authorities added that they arrived at the scene at 5:40 pm and was fire was extinguished by 6:30 pm. Emergency crews at the scene urged the public to stay away from the area for the time being, according to local media, which added that the 1700 block of North Shore Drive and North New River Drive remain closed because of the fire.

Agencies assisting at the scene consist of Topsail Beach Fire Department, North Topsail Beach Fire Department, Pender EMS and Fire, Surf City Police Department, and Surf City Public Works.

Terrifying visual emerge on social media Several social media users posted images and videos of the blaze. One Facebook user asked, “What’s on fire here in Surf City?” and shared a photo taken from across a field, showing thick black smoke rising in the distance. Another person uploaded a video capturing the smoke from afar.

Reports indicated that the fire started on the north end of Surf City. The individual who shared the video on the platform wrote, “Enormous fire in Surf City,” and, citing police scanners, mentioned that multiple structures were affected.

Another user posted prayer emojis while commenting on the incident. A photo shared in a Surf City public group stated, “Roughly 5 houses burning right now across from Trailer bar in Surfcity spreading.” The same image appeared on X, where a user wrote, “Roughly 5 houses burning right now across from Trailer Bar in Surf City spreading… Thats County line.. at Broadway St. more or less.….”

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still unknown; authorities are investigating it.