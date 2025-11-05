Massive fireball! Terrifying footage captures exact moment UPS cargo plane crashed in Louisville

Screams of witnesses saying “holy s***” could be heard as a UPS cargo plane burst into a massive fireball after crashing during taking off from an airport in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

Multiple videos of the UPS plane crash, purportedly dash cam clips showed the plane engulfed in flames shortly after its takeoff – before skidding across the ground and igniting patches of grass around the runway.

At least seven people have been killed in the crash, reported BBC.

Advertisement

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said the plane's three crew members were likely to be among the dead after the freight plane exploded as it departed Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport at around 17:15 local time (22:15 GMT).

Also Read | Louisville Crash Video: Huge fireball engulfs runway as UPS cargo plane crash

Apart from the seven dead, 11 other people were injured when the plane crashed, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky. Officials have reportedly warned that people suffered "very significant" injuries in the incident and the death toll could rise.

What caused the massive blaze? Investigations into what caused the crash are currently underway.

Officials, however, noted that the massive scale of the blaze was fueled by the sheer volume of jet fuel on board, as the aircraft was carrying about 38,000 gallons (144,000 liters) of fuel at the time of the crash.

Advertisement

While the exact cargo has not been confirmed, authorities said the aircraft was not transporting any materials posing a heightened risk of contamination.

Also Read | Plane crashes into parked aircraft during landing at Montana Airport | Watch

Louisville Fire Department chief Brian O'Neal said the amount of fuel spilled at the crash site made it a "very dangerous situation".

Impact of the crash – Nearby businesses affected, orders issued The blaze from the UPS cargo plane crash also engulfed at least two nearby businesses, including a petroleum recycling company, reported BBC.

At a press conference, governor Beshear warned people not to go to the crash site, stating that " there are still dangerous things that are flammable, that are potentially explosive."

A shelter-in-place order was issued within a five-mile radius of the airport over fears of additional explosions and air pollution, before being scaled back to one mile later in the evening.

Advertisement

All departing flights from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport were also cancelled on Tuesday evening.

Was it a Boeing jet? The aircraft that exploded into a massive fireball was a MD-11F triple-engine plane, which first entered service 34 years ago with Thai Airways as a passenger jet, but was transferred to UPS in 2006.