Massive Labor Day protests in New York and Chicago against Trump’s policies, billionaires

Labor unions and community activists across the US gathered for mass demonstrations on Labor Day to highlight the influence of the working class and push back against what they describe as the outsized role of billionaires in national politics. Large crowds turned out in major cities including Boston, Chicago, and New York for the first of more than 1,000 “Workers Over Billionaires” events planned nationwide.

“These rallies are about reminding Americans that workers are the backbone of our nation,” said a spokesperson for the AFL-CIO, the country’s largest federation of unions, which is leading the mobilisation alongside groups such as May Day Strong, Public Citizen, and Indivisible.

Protests target Trump and billionaire influence The demonstrations aim to sustain momentum from previous mass actions, keeping pressure on President Donald Trump and wealthy individuals who activists argue benefit from his policies. Many rallies focused on issues ranging from immigrant rights and social safety nets to corporate influence and authoritarian policies.

In New York City, several hundred protesters gathered on 5th Avenue across from Trump Tower, chanting “New York is a working town” and performing with a brass band. Organisers incorporated theatrics, including taco props and Trump costumes, to highlight slogans like TACO, which stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

Also Read | Labor Day 2025: Top 5 cities hosting parades and fireworks

Chicago rally focuses on federal threats Thousands joined the streets near downtown Chicago, protesting Trump’s threats to deploy National Guard troops and federal immigration agents to the city. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed the crowd, vowing resistance: "This is the city that will defend the country," he said to loud cheers from protesters waving blue-striped Chicago flags.

Many demonstrators expressed concern about federal encroachment and violence, with Trump recently describing Chicago as “a mess,” “a hellhole,” and “a killing field.”

Organisers outline demands The May Day Strong Coalition published a list of five demands, including protecting Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people; ending attacks on immigrants and communities of color; and fully funding education, healthcare, and housing.