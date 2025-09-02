Massive Labor Day protests in New York and Chicago against Trump’s policies, billionaires

Labor unions and activists held nationwide Labor Day “Workers Over Billionaires” protests, targeting Trump and wealthy elites, while calling for workers’ rights, immigrant protections, and fully funded healthcare, education, and housing.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published2 Sep 2025, 02:53 AM IST
People participate in the Labor Day Workers Over Billionaires rally, in solidarity with labor unions and advocacy groups, on September 1, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Audrey Richardson/Getty Images/AFP
People participate in the Labor Day Workers Over Billionaires rally, in solidarity with labor unions and advocacy groups, on September 1, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Audrey Richardson/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

Labor unions and community activists across the US gathered for mass demonstrations on Labor Day to highlight the influence of the working class and push back against what they describe as the outsized role of billionaires in national politics. Large crowds turned out in major cities including Boston, Chicago, and New York for the first of more than 1,000 “Workers Over Billionaires” events planned nationwide.

“These rallies are about reminding Americans that workers are the backbone of our nation,” said a spokesperson for the AFL-CIO, the country’s largest federation of unions, which is leading the mobilisation alongside groups such as May Day Strong, Public Citizen, and Indivisible.

Protests target Trump and billionaire influence

The demonstrations aim to sustain momentum from previous mass actions, keeping pressure on President Donald Trump and wealthy individuals who activists argue benefit from his policies. Many rallies focused on issues ranging from immigrant rights and social safety nets to corporate influence and authoritarian policies.

In New York City, several hundred protesters gathered on 5th Avenue across from Trump Tower, chanting “New York is a working town” and performing with a brass band. Organisers incorporated theatrics, including taco props and Trump costumes, to highlight slogans like TACO, which stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

Also Read | Labor Day 2025: Top 5 cities hosting parades and fireworks

Chicago rally focuses on federal threats

Thousands joined the streets near downtown Chicago, protesting Trump’s threats to deploy National Guard troops and federal immigration agents to the city. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed the crowd, vowing resistance: "This is the city that will defend the country," he said to loud cheers from protesters waving blue-striped Chicago flags.

Many demonstrators expressed concern about federal encroachment and violence, with Trump recently describing Chicago as “a mess,” “a hellhole,” and “a killing field.”

Organisers outline demands

The May Day Strong Coalition published a list of five demands, including protecting Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people; ending attacks on immigrants and communities of color; and fully funding education, healthcare, and housing.

White House response

In contrast, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt praised Trump as a champion of workers. “President Trump believes that American workers are the heart and soul of our economy and our national identity, which is why he’s championed an agenda that puts them first always,” she said.

Also Read | Trump declares Washington D.C. ‘crime free zone’

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Read all the latest updates on Minnesota Shooting Suspect here at Livemint.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsMassive Labor Day protests in New York and Chicago against Trump’s policies, billionaires
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.