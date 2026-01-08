Massive protests in Minneapolis and NYC over fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good

Protests broke out in Minneapolis and New York City after ICE fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, with demonstrators demanding accountability and accusing federal agents of excessive force.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published8 Jan 2026, 11:01 PM IST
Demonstrators gather at the street where 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed at point blank range on January 7 by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent as she apparently tried to drive away from agents who were crowding around her car, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 8, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Massive protests erupted in Minneapolis and New York City following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer, intensifying national scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement.

In Minneapolis, tensions ran high as demonstrators gathered outside the federal building, chanting Good’s name and demanding accountability. ICE agents were seen pushing and dragging protesters to disperse the crowd. The clashes left the city on edge.

Renee Nicole Good became a rallying cry, with demonstrators accusing federal authorities of excessive force and calling for ICE to leave the state.

In New York City, protesters also took to the streets, chanting “Renee Nicole Good”. The NYC demonstration underscored the widening backlash beyond Minnesota, as activists linked the shooting to broader concerns over immigration enforcement and police conduct.

