Massive protests in Minneapolis and NYC over fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good

Massive protests erupted in Minneapolis and New York City following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer, intensifying national scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement.

In Minneapolis, tensions ran high as demonstrators gathered outside the federal building, chanting Good’s name and demanding accountability. ICE agents were seen pushing and dragging protesters to disperse the crowd. The clashes left the city on edge.

Renee Nicole Good became a rallying cry, with demonstrators accusing federal authorities of excessive force and calling for ICE to leave the state.

