US President Donald Trump has accused his administration of deliberately under-reporting economic growth, demanding an investigation into what he described as a "purposeful" error in earlier gross domestic product (GDP) estimates.

Trump's accusation followed a Commerce Department revision that put US economic growth at an annualised 4.3% in the third quarter, up from the earlier estimate of 3.4%.

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The president seized on the difference to allege that economic figures released before the election had been deliberately understated, but offered no evidence to support the claim.

In a post on social media on Thursday, Trump called the earlier figures "FAKE" and described the revision as a "massive, and purposeful, error".

"I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation. This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error," he wrote in a post from his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thanksgiving morning.

Why Trump is questioning US economic data Trump's latest allegations centre on the difference between the initial GDP estimate and the revised figures released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

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However, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), which publishes US GDP data, routinely releases estimates in stages. These figures are revised as additional economic information becomes available, meaning changes between initial and subsequent estimates are not unusual.

Trump has repeatedly questioned the credibility of federal economic data when the figures have been unfavourable to his administration, without providing evidence of political interference.

Trump previously fired US labour statistics chief The latest dispute follows Trump's decision in August 2025 to dismiss the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) after a weak jobs report.

The report showed that the US economy added just 73,000 jobs in July 2025. It also revised employment figures for May and June, showing that 258,000 fewer jobs had been created than previously estimated.

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Trump described the report as "phony" and "rigged" at the time.

His latest demand for an investigation into GDP estimates marks another instance of the president challenging the credibility of federal statistical agencies over economic figures.

GDP growth improves, but inflation remains a concern While Trump highlighted the upward revision in economic growth, the same Commerce Department release also reported an acceleration in inflation.

A key inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, rose at an annual rate of 3.8% in October, according to the data cited in the report.

Also Read | Trump Prepares Fresh Tariffs on India and China Over Industrial Subsidies

The inflation figure presents a more complicated picture of the US economy than the growth numbers highlighted by Trump.

The president has repeatedly claimed credit for stronger economic performance, but voter assessments of economic conditions have remained less favourable.

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According to the AP Voter Poll, 76% of voters described the economy as either "not so good" or "poor" during the midterm elections.

Around two-thirds also said Trump's policies had contributed to inflation.

Trump has previously offered competing explanations for electoral setbacks, including blaming his absence from the ballot for his party's performance in the midterms.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.