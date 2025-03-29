Massive tragedy averted: Delta flight & military jet in near miss over Washington D.C. | Watch

A US passenger flight preparing for departure and an incoming military jet had to divert to avoid a possible midair collision over Washington, D.C., officials confirmed.

Delta Air Lines Flight 2983 was cleared for takeoff from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday. Simultaneously, four US Air Force T-38 Talon aircraft were inbound for a planned flyover at Arlington National Cemetery, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated.

Delta Flight receives alert During takeoff, the Delta Airbus A319 received an onboard alert about a nearby aircraft. Air traffic controllers “issued corrective instructions to both aircraft,” the FAA said, ensuring they maintained safe distances.

According to a recording of air traffic control communications, the Delta pilot inquired about the proximity of the other aircraft.

“Was there an actual aircraft about 500 feet below us as we came off of DCA?” the Delta pilot asked.

A controller confirmed the close encounter: “Delta 2983, affirmative.”

Delta Flight diverts, no injuries reported The Airbus A319 was operating a scheduled flight from Reagan National to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with 131 passengers, two pilots, and three flight attendants onboard. Delta Airlines confirmed that the flight crew followed air traffic control's diversion instructions.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart its gate at 2:55 p.m. and arrive in Minneapolis at 4:36 p.m. local time, adjusted course as directed. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Military Jets involved in flyover The T-38 Talon jets involved are high-altitude, supersonic trainer aircraft used for various purposes, including pilot training and NASA operations.

Incident under FAA investigation The FAA has launched an investigation into the near miss, which raises concerns about air traffic coordination around the busy airspace of Washington, D.C.