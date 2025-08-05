Massive wildfire in Central California threatens homes, forces evacuations | Scary footages emerge

A huge wildfire on Monday was endangering numerous residences in central California after harming at least three individuals as it ripped through Los Padres National Forest.

Advertisement

According to Cal Fire (the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection), the Gifford Fire continues to burn out of control after scorching more than 100 square miles (260 square kilometers) across the coastal areas of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Advertisement

Also Read | Canada Wildfires Worsen Air Quality Across Midwest, Northeast US

Flemming Bertelson, a spokesperson for the US Forest Service, said that a driver suffered burn injuries and was hospitalised after exiting his vehicle and being overtaken by the flames. In addition, two contract workers assisting the firefighting efforts were injured when their all-terrain vehicle flipped over.

The fire threatened approximately 450 structures and led to the full closure of a highway in both directions east of Santa Maria, a city with around 110,000 residents in Santa Barbara County. Located about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Santa Barbara and 150 miles (240 kilometers) from Los Angeles, the rugged agricultural region is known for its vineyards and is characterised by rolling hills dotted with California live oaks and sycamore trees.

The wildfire originated from at least four smaller fires that ignited on Friday along State Route 166, between Santa Maria and Bakersfield.

Advertisement

‘Flames started fanning out in many directions’ Bertelson stated, “That gave us multiple fronts, and the flames started fanning out in many directions. The fire is gobbling up chapparal and brushland and running up very steep slopes.”

Ranchers moved their cattle to safety as aircraft carried out water drops on the advancing flames.

Over 1,000 firefighters were working in challenging conditions, facing high temperatures, dry air, and unpredictable winds, in an effort to gain control of the blaze before stronger winds were expected to pick up around dusk.

The cause of the fires remains a part of probe.