AccuWeather meteorologists warn that a massive winter storm will continue to spread snow, ice, and severe weather across the United States through the weekend and into early this week. The storm is forecast to impact over a dozen states, with significant disruptions to travel and daily life expected.

Snowstorm across the Midwest The storm, emerging from the Rockies, will bring a swath of heavy snow stretching approximately 1,000 miles from central Nebraska to Ohio. Snow accumulation is predicted to reach or exceed half a foot in areas such as Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Travel could come to a standstill in these regions.

Northeastern Kansas, northern Missouri, and west-central Illinois are the most likely areas to experience snowfall total of 30 inches, according to the forecast.

Ice and freezing rain threat In regions south of the heavy snow, including Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana, a mix of snow and ice will limit overall accumulation. Dangerous ice accretions are anticipated across the northern Ozarks, middle Mississippi Valley, and Ohio Valley, affecting cities like Springfield, Missouri, and Lexington, Kentucky.

"Heavy ice could lead to significant power outages and extensive tree damage," warned AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Bitterly cold Arctic air to follow the storm Bitterly cold Arctic air will follow the storm, causing lingering hazards. Untreated roads and sidewalks could remain icy for days, slowing recovery efforts. AccuWeather Senior Director Dan DePodwin cautioned that communities may face extended power outages during the frigid conditions.

East Coast winter storm risk After impacting the Midwest, the storm will bring wintry weather to the East Coast. Areas from central Pennsylvania to northern Virginia, including major metro areas like Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., could see several inches of snow.

Snowfall totals in the suburban areas of Baltimore and Washington, D.C., could exceed six inches, while higher elevations in West Virginia and Maryland might see amounts nearing 15 inches. Travel disruptions are expected to peak late Sunday into Monday.

Southern states face freezing rain Central Virginia and the Carolinas are less likely to see significant snow but will face sleet and freezing rain. The ice could extend to coastal regions, creating hazardous conditions into Monday.

Prolonged cold and future storms Lingering cold air in the aftermath of this storm will prevent snow and ice from melting quickly. Additionally, repeated Arctic air intrusions through January could pave the way for more winter storms across the same regions.

Residents are urged to prepare for hazardous travel, potential power outages, and prolonged cold conditions.

Arctic blast could chill Florida, snowfall unlikely but Disney may feel the freeze Florida is bracing for a significant drop in temperatures as a series of cold fronts ushers in an arctic chill in early January. While snowfall in the Sunshine State is exceedingly rare, some meteorologists suggest a slim chance of snowflakes under specific conditions, according to People.

"If the blast is intense enough during the second week of January, then it’s possible some people in Florida can see some snowflakes," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Michael Doll, said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Michael Doll, according to USA Today, as reported by People.

Uncertainty over snow in Central Florida Meteorologists are divided on whether snow might fall in Central Florida, the report said. If it does, it would be the first measurable snow in the Orlando area since 1977. However, many experts agree that snow remains unlikely, as the upcoming cold fronts are expected to keep South Florida mostly dry, it further stated.

Potential impact on Walt Disney World The arctic chill could affect one of Florida’s most iconic tourist destinations—Walt Disney World. According to the fan site Inside the Magic, freezing temperatures and possible snowfall could disrupt park operations. This would be a rare occurrence for the theme park, which typically operates in mild weather even during the winter months.

Frigid temperatures expected The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts, People report said, temperatures could plunge into the teens in northern Florida and the 20s in central areas, lasting through January 11-12. "It is possible that some of the coldest temperatures to date could be experienced if this were to fully materialize and follow current model trends," the NWS was quoted as saying.