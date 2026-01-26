Massive winter storm hits US flights: More than 11,400 services cancelled as America freezes — Here's all we know

US weather update: A severe winter storm across the continental United States, caused widespread flight cancellations and delays across major airports across the country, impacting nearly 180 million people during the weekend, AP reported.

On Saturday (25 January) alone, more than 11,400 flights were canceled, particularly in the Northeast, at some of the country's busiest airports, it added citing data from flight-tracking site FlightAware.

The weather was freezing as more than half of the US population battled snow, sleet and cold rain in the area stretching from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England, AP said citing the National Weather Service late on Saturday.

The storm has moved into the US Northeast on Sunday and was expected to dump about 1 to 2 feet of snow from Washington through New York and Boston, it added.

Watch: Number of flights cancelled at Washington's Reagan International Airport

How is the flight situation for Monday and Tuesday? According to a CNBC report, over 3,000 flights scheduled for Monday have already been cancelled, as airlines require time to recalibrate services after the storm. Among the larger airports, Boston airport had 60% cancellations for Monday, and New York's LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy Airport had more than 40% cancellations, while New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport had around 33% flights for Monday cancelled, it added.

For Tuesday, some 34 flights have been cancelled, at time of writing, the CNBC report added.

Till 25 January, this winter storm is the highest experienced cancellation event in the US, since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium, AP reported.

Airports that saw the largest number of cancellations included New York's LaGuardia Airport — which was closed Sunday afternoon, as per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) directive. All flights at the Northeast situated airport have been grounded till 8 pm.

Other airports with high cancellations were also in the northeast and midwest US — 94% or 326 flights cancelled at Philadelphia airport, 91% or 436 flights canceled at LaGuardia Airport (New York), 80% or 466 flights cancelled at John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York), data from FlightAware showed.

The Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport said on its website that all airlines had canceled departing flights for the day — 421 flights.

Other important airports hit by disruptions included the airports in Atlanta (busiest in the US), Charlotte, and the Dallas-Fort Worth airport.

Among the airlines: American Airlines had canceled more than 1,790 or 55% flights for Sunday, while Delta Air Lines cancelled over 1,470, Southwest Airlines reported over 1,340 cancellations, and United Airlines had about 1,016 cancellations, FlightAware data showed. JetBlue cancelled over 590 flights or 72% of its services for the day.

FAQs answered: What can passengers do? Can you get a refund? My flight was canceled, now what?

If you’re already at the airport, get in line to speak to a customer service representative. If you’re still at home or at your hotel, call or go online to connect to your airline’s reservations staff. Either way, it helps to also research alternate flights while you wait to talk to an agent.

Most airlines will rebook you on a later flight for no additional charge, but it depends on the availability of open seats.

Can I get booked on another airline?

You can, but airlines aren’t required to put you on another carrier’s flight. Some airlines, including most of the biggest carriers, say they can put you on a partner airline, but even then, it can be a hit or miss.

Am I owed a refund?

If your flight was canceled and you no longer want to take the trip, or you’ve found another way to get to your destination, the airline is legally required to refund your money — even if you bought a non-refundable ticket. It doesn’t matter why the flight was canceled.

The airline might offer you a travel credit, but you are entitled to a full refund. You are also entitled to a refund of any bag fees, seat upgrades or other extras that you didn’t get to use.

(With inputs from AP)