Mastermind of porn site Mr Deepfake exposed on Paris Hilton's documentary — ‘Is it wrong to deep fake my sister-in-law?’

The vile mastermind behind the world’s biggest deep fake porn sites, Mr Deepfakes, has been exposed in a documentary presented by hotel heiress Paris Hilton.

David Do, a 36-year-old pharmacist and dad of one, who carefully cultivated a public image as a dedicated family man and pillar of his local Toronto community, is reportedly the man behind the non-consensual deep fake porn website, veteran tech journalist Laurie Segall found after a years-long investigation.

Advertisement

Also Read | Apple gets sued by AI porn startup for removal of two apps from App Store

What is Mr Deepfakes? Mr Deepfakes, a porn website that once drew over 17 million monthly visitors, invited users to create non-consensual deep fake pornographic content targeting celebrities, friends, family, acquaintances or random images from the internet.

By exploiting digital legal loopholes, the site operated for years with zero accountability, leaving thousands of unsuspecting victims devastated by the unchecked spread of AI-generated pornography.

The website is reportedly owned and operated by David Do.

According to Segall, Mr Deepfakes shut down in 2025 after seven years online.

The ‘dad-next-door’ Segall was shocked to uncover that the mastermind behind the porn website lived a parallel life as a pharmacist with a dad-next-door personality and was well-liked by neighbours.

“Offline, you couldn’t get a bad word about him. We found an Instagram post of him working in a hospital during COVID,” Segall told The New York Post.

Advertisement

David was unrepentant when Segall confronted him, she told The Post. “I was shaken because it wasn’t that he wasn’t afraid. It was more like ‘how dare you show up here’.”

Do refuses to answer any allegations.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor recalls finding her pics on porn sites in school

Why did Laurie Segall pursue this story? Laurie Segall, a former CNN tech correspondent, told The Post that she pursued the story because the porn website “can turn young boys into a person who thinks its ok to digitally undress someone.”

“It felt so incredibly dystopian. I remember looking at this and thinking how on earth is this allowed to exist,” she said. “I’m speaking to victims who want to end their lives.”

The investigation began in 2022 when Segall received a social media tip about the site. What she discovered was a disturbing online community creating and sharing nonconsensual, highly realistic AI-generated explicit videos of women.

Advertisement

More alarming than the media itself were the community forums. Users openly plotted to deepfake women they knew personally—including coworkers, relatives, and acquaintances—with one user asking, “Is it wrong that I want to deepfake my sister-in-law?”

Determined to find accountability, Segall launched a digital manhunt.

She enlisted cybersecurity expert David Kennedy and his team of ethical hackers, who used open-source intelligence to track the anonymous operator’s digital footprints.

Dozens of victims reportedly came forward during her investigation, exposing the massive human toll of the platform's abuse.

Also Read | UK PM orders social media firms to take down non-consensual content in 48 hours

How is Paris Hilton a part of this? Paris Hilton said she joined Segall in the effort to expose David Do through the 14-part TikTok investigation because “this could happen to anyone.”

There are reportedly over 100,000 explicit deepfakes of Hilton online. At just 19, an intimate video of her was leaked.

Advertisement

“There were no laws to protect me,” Hilton told The Post. “If I can make it so other girls don’t have to go through what I went through, that’s so meaningful to me.”

“It was like being digitally raped and having the whole world watching it, and laughing […] It’s something I’ll have to live with for the rest of my life,” she added.

Hilton has since continued pushing for legislation to protect victims of AI-generated harm, including advocating for the DEFIANCE Act.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.