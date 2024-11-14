Matt Gaetz has resigned from Congress, effective immediately, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson. This follows Donald Trump's appointment of Gaetz as his attorney general.

Republican Matt Gaetz submitted his resignation from Congress "effective immediately," House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed Wednesday. Reportedly, Gaetz's resignation comes the same day President-elect Donald Trump appointed the Florida Republican as his attorney general.

Known to be a Trump loyalist, and conservative representative from Florida, Matt Gaetz spent several days at Mar-a-Lago and even flew to Washington on Trump's private plane on Wednesday, CNN reported.

Mint explores more about Matt Gaetz, who claims to be a "Florida man, built for the battle".

Who is Matt Gaetz ? Matt Gaetz has been at the centre of allegations that pointed out that the congressman engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts, dispensed special privileges and favours to individuals with whom he had a personal relationship, and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct. However, with Gaetz's resignation, the House of Ethics Committee panel no longer has jurisdiction to pursue the investigation, the New York Post reported.

“ Florida man. Built for the Battle," reads Gaetz's bio on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Matt Gaetz followed his father's footsteps to make his debut into politics two decades back. After serving in the Florida statehouse, Gaetz was elected in 2016 to represent a conservative district in the Florida Panhandle.

Much like Donald Trump, whom Gaetz has been 'fiercely' loyal to, Matt Gaetz has been more focused on clashing with political opponents than engaging in the nitty-gritties of governance, reported The Guardian, citing critics. On Capitol Hill, he has repeatedly disrupted House proceedings, including once barging into a secure facility where Democrats were holding a deposition hearing.

Matt Gaetz to 'end Weaponised Government' Following his victory in the US Elections 2024, Donald Trump had claimed that Matt Gaetz "will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans' badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department."

In the past, Matt Gaetz has consistently accused the Justice Department of being weaponised under President Joe Biden to target conservatives, including former President Donald Trump. He has called for the abolition of the DOJ and FBI, unless significant reforms are made.

As a member of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponisation of the Federal Government, Gaetz has been outspoken in his criticism of the FBI, accusing the agency of overstepping its legal boundaries in surveillance activities. He has called for strict limitations on the FBI’s powers.