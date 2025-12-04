Matthew Perry overdose case: Doctor sentenced to 2.5 years in jail for illegally providing Ketamine to ‘Friends’ actor

A California doctor was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on Wednesday (December 3) for illegally supplying the late “Friends” star Matthew Perry with ketamine, the powerful sedative linked to the actor’s overdose death in 2023.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who ran an urgent-care clinic near Los Angeles, pleaded guilty in July 2025 to four felony counts of illegal distribution of ketamine.

He was not accused of providing the exact dose that killed Perry on October 28, 2023.

Exploiting vulnerability for profit Prosecutors highlighted that Perry, who had been taking ketamine legally for depression, turned to Plasencia after his regular doctor refused to provide the amounts he wanted. Court filings reveal that Plasencia knew Perry was struggling with addiction and exploited his vulnerability.

Plasencia reportedly texted another doctor calling Perry a “moron” who could be exploited for money.

The prosecution’s memo stated: “Rather than do what was best for Mr. Perry — someone who had struggled with addiction for most of his life — defendant sought to exploit Perry’s medical vulnerability for profit.”

Defense pleads for leniency Plasencia’s lawyers painted a sympathetic portrait of the doctor, noting that he had risen out of poverty and was beloved by patients, some of whom submitted testimonials to the court.

The defense acknowledged the illegal sale as “reckless” and the biggest mistake of his life: “Remorse cannot begin to capture the pain, regret and shame that Mr. Plasencia feels for the tragedy that unfolded and that he failed to prevent,” the memo said.

They argued that prison was unnecessary, noting: “He has already lost his medical license, his clinic, and his career. He has also been viciously attacked in the media and threatened by strangers to the point where his family has moved out of state for their safety.”

Plea agreement and sentencing Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts, while prosecutors dropped five others. The plea agreement did not guarantee a specific sentence, leaving the possibility of a much longer term legally open.

Perry family attends hearing Matthew Perry’s mother, Suzanne Perry, and stepfather, “Dateline” journalist Keith Morrison, attended the sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

Other co-defendants who pleaded guilty are scheduled for sentencing in the coming months.

Remembering Matthew Perry Perry, who passed away at age 54, had struggled with addiction for years, beginning during his time as a star on Friends. He rose to global fame as Chandler Bing, starring alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer in the NBC hit show from 1994 to 2004.

