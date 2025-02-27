Matthew Perry’s final days: Shocking documentary reveals 27 Ketamine shots before death

A new documentary, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, has revealed shocking details about the Friends star’s final days. According to US Attorney Martin Estrada, Perry received a total of 27 ketamine shots in the three days leading up to his death at age 54 in October 2023.

Drug suppliers face scrutiny Estrada, who oversaw the investigation into Matthew Perry’s death, emphasised that those involved in supplying the drugs should be held accountable. “Dr. Plasencia was very clear in text messages… that he saw this as an opportunity to make a lot of money in a short amount of time, and he allegedly did just that,” Estrada stated in the documentary.

Blame on drug suppliers Estrada also highlighted a shift in how authorities view drug-related deaths. “In the past, we used to call these things overdose deaths and do more blaming of the victim,” he said. “We don’t do that anymore. We blame the drug dealers, the drug sellers, for taking advantage of those addiction issues to cause death or serious injury, and that’s why we bring these cases.”

Autopsy report and cause of death According to the autopsy report, Perry’s cause of death was ruled as “acute effects of ketamine,” with the manner of death listed as accidental drowning.

Five arrests in connection with Perry’s death The documentary also sheds light on the five individuals arrested in connection with Perry’s death. Among them are two doctors, his live-in personal assistant, and an alleged drug dealer known as the “Ketamine Queen.”

Upcoming trials and guilty pleas Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the “Ketamine Queen,” have both pleaded not guilty and are set to stand trial on March 4, 2025. Meanwhile, Perry’s former live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, pleaded guilty on August 7, 2024, to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

A life marked by addiction struggles Perry was open about his struggles with addiction and substance abuse throughout his life. The documentary revisits his battles and the events leading up to his tragic passing.

Call for accountability Estrada stressed the importance of ensuring justice for those who contribute to such tragedies. “The big takeaway from this case is that when people involved in reckless activity, whether that be drug dealing or other activity, cause the death of others, there needs to be accountability,” he said.