Matthew Perry's LA home sold for $8.5 mn. Who bought late Friends star's property & why a Hindu puja was performed?

Late American actor Matthew Perry bought the 3,500-square feet home in 2020 for $6 million.

Livemint
Published7 Nov 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Anita Verma-Lallian posted pictures of herself next to the pool during a prayer ceremony. Photo: Instagram
American actor and ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry died at his Los Angeles home nearly a year ago. His luxurious property was recently bought by an Indian-Origin woman, Anita Verma-Lallian, for $8.5 million in an off-market deal.

Perry had bought the home in 2020 for $6 million.

Anita Verma-Lallian, a real estate consultant and a film production company founder, posted on Instagram images of herself at the Los Angeles pad where Perry had died in October 2023.

The actor was found in his hot tub after an acute ketamine overdose.

 

In her Instagram post, Verma-Lallian wrote that she was smitten with the home the moment she walked in.

“We are so excited to share that we bought a home in Los Angeles earlier this month! Our agent, Brooke Elliott-Laurinkus, said she had an amazing 'off-market' property that she really wanted us to see. The moment I walked into the home, I absolutely fell in love with the features, especially the view of the Pacific Ocean. We knew it was 'the one' and decided to write an offer on it immediately,” she wrote.

Verma-Lallian also posted pictures of herself next to the pool during a prayer ceremony.

The prayer ceremony was performed to get the house blessed.

Verma-Lallian said she wanted to honour the Friends actor. “We chose to honour the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people.”

 

She also said, “I am Hindu, and it’s customary to do a blessing and prayer anytime you buy a new home. We were so lucky to have our Panditji from Arizona come to the house to do the blessing.”

The 3,500-square feet property was built in 1965. It has four bedrooms, ocean views, wine storage and walls of glass.

Verrma-Lallian holds an MBA degree from the University of Southern California.

Her parents, Kuldip and Binu, immigrated to the US from India and created Vermaland, one of the largest land banking companies in Arizona.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 07:14 PM IST
      Popular in News

