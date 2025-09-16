Maurene Comey sues over firing, claims it is linked to father James Comey-Trump feud and her political beliefs

Maurene Comey, a veteran federal prosecutor and daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, has filed a lawsuit challenging her dismissal as unlawful and politically motivated.

In her suit filed on Monday in federal court in New York against the office of the President, the Justice Department, and others, Comey said her firing in July as assistant US attorney in Manhattan was “unlawful and unconstitutional”.

She argued she had an “exemplary” record during her decade-long career and was never given an explanation for her removal.

“In truth, there is no legitimate explanation,” the lawsuit stated. “Rather, Defendants fired Ms. Comey solely or substantially because her father is former FBI Director James B. Comey, or because of her perceived political affiliation and beliefs, or both.”

Timing raises questions Her dismissal came just a week after the Justice Department confirmed an unspecified criminal investigation into her father, a longstanding critic of President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit also noted the broader context: since taking office in January, Trump has removed officials viewed as disloyal, targeted law firms involved in cases against him, and cut federal funding to universities.

High-profile cases Maurene Comey has prosecuted a string of major cases, including the sex trafficking charges against Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 before facing trial.

She also played a key role in the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate, who is now serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking of underage girls.

Trump-Comey feud James Comey’s history with Trump has been fraught. The President fired him in 2017 while he was leading the FBI’s investigation into alleged ties between Trump’s campaign and Moscow during the 2016 election.