Maybe Europe needs Trump
SummaryTough love from the US could spur the Continent to deal with problems on its own.
It’s been another tough year for our European friends. As mobs stormed through the streets of Amsterdam baying for Jewish blood in one of the most shocking European pogroms since the Nazi era, French statisticians reported that 2023 saw the fewest live births in France in any year since World War II. Economies have stagnated across the eurozone, India is poised to leapfrog Germany and become the world’s third-largest economy, China’s surging exports threaten key European industries, and Europe’s struggling tech companies are falling further behind their American, Chinese, Indian and Israeli competitors.