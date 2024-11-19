Maybe Europe needs Trump

To make matters worse, Europe will be the biggest loser from Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Whether the topic is security, trade, tech or climate change, Mr. Trump’s approach is almost diametrically opposed to European hopes and plans. The president-elect’s planned tariffs will hit important European companies in the bottom line. European diplomats at this week’s Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro are grieving the likely demise of the global taxation regime designed to allow governments to collect more revenue from multinational corporations. At the COP29 climate-change conference in Azerbaijan, European diplomats (and their lame-duck counterparts from Team Biden) could only wring their hands as they contemplated what will become of the Paris Agreement when President-elect Trump returns to power. Any attempts by the European Union to impose “green tariffs" on U.S. goods are likely to elicit a strong reaction, and while Mr. Trump has had his problems with Silicon Valley tech lords, he is unlikely to sympathize with European efforts to collect multibillion-dollar fines against U.S.-based companies.