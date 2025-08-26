‘Maybe we like a dictator’: Donald Trump denies being one, says, ‘just a guy with great common sense’

US President Donald Trump on Monday hinted that many Americans might actually prefer a dictator while signing orders to increase federal control over Washington, DC, and to prosecute those who burn the flag, AFP reported.

During a lengthy 80-minute Oval Office event, Trump criticised his opponents and the media, expressing frustration that he wasn’t receiving enough recognition for his National Guard-supported efforts to crack down on crime and immigration.

“They say 'we don't need him. Freedom, freedom. He's a dictator. He's a dictator.' A lot of people are saying, ‘Maybe we like a dictator,’” Trump told reporters. “I don't like a dictator. I'm not a dictator. I'm a man with great common sense and a smart person.”

Trump -- who attempted to overturn the results of his 2020 election defeat by Joe Biden at the end of his first term -- said before winning a second term in November that he would be a "dictator on day one."

Republican Trump deployed the National Guard to Washington earlier this month to counter what he alleged was an out-of-control crime problem, also taking federal control of the city's police department.

Trump said he was also considering sending the military into the cities of Chicago and Baltimore as he targets a series of Democratic strongholds. He sent the National Guard to Los Angeles -- against the mayor's and California governor's wishes -- in June.

The president was particularly disparaging of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a vocal opponent who has strongly rejected any move to send troops to Chicago.

"You send them, and instead of being praised, they're saying, 'you're trying to take over the Republic,'" said Trump.

“These people are sick.”

Pritzker, a billionaire businessman like Trump, launched his own broadside at the president in a Monday press conference, calling him "a wannabe dictator" who "wants to use the military to occupy a US city, punish his dissidents, and score political points."

Trump further tightened his clampdown Monday by signing an executive order to investigate and prosecute people who burn the American flag -- despite a 1989 ruling by the US Supreme Court saying that the act is protected by freedom of speech laws.

"If you burn a flag you get one year in jail -- no early exits, no nothing," Trump said.

Trump also announced new measures tightening his grip on security in Washington, ordering Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to set up a specialized unit within Washington's National Guard for public order, and ending cashless bail.

He also said he would soon be changing the name of Hegseth's department to the Department of War, its name from 1789 to 1947.

(With inputs from AFP)