Mayor Zohran Mamdani calls 9/11 attacks the ‘horrific act of terror’, attends Ground Zero Ceremony despite ban petition

Mayor Zohran Mamdani paid a moving tribute to those who lost their lives and were affected by the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Taking to social media, he shared a video message and called the attacks a 'horrific act of terror'.

Zohran Mamdani on 9/11 victims "September 11th was a horrific act of terror. A day of immeasurable loss. 2,753 parents and children, husbands and wives, friends and colleagues. 2,753 universes gone in an instant," Mamdani, 34, said while he sat at a desk outdoors, with the Manhattan skyline in the background.

In the video, the New York City Mayor said, “And in the years since, thousands more have died from illness caused by the toxic air they breathed, in the months they spent working on the pile.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Mayor Zohran Mamdani say about the September 11 attacks? ⌵ Mayor Zohran Mamdani referred to the September 11 attacks as a 'horrific act of terror' and expressed the immeasurable loss experienced on that day. He shared a tribute video emphasizing the lives that were lost and the ongoing effects of the attacks. 2 How did New Yorkers respond during the 9/11 attacks according to Mamdani? ⌵ Mayor Mamdani highlighted the bravery of New Yorkers who donated blood, opened their homes to others, and assisted colleagues during the crisis, stating that these acts showcased the spirit of community in the face of darkness. 3 What ceremony took place to commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11? ⌵ The 25th anniversary was marked by a ceremony at Ground Zero where survivors, mourners, and politicians gathered. Family members read the names of the 2,983 victims, and moments of silence were observed at specific times related to the attacks. 4 Why was there a petition against Mayor Mamdani's attendance at the Ground Zero ceremony? ⌵ The petition, which garnered thousands of signatures, aimed to ban Mayor Mamdani from attending due to concerns over his public record and associations with individuals who allegedly minimized the significance of the 9/11 attacks. 5 What specific losses did Mamdani mention in his tribute to 9/11 victims? ⌵ Mamdani referenced the tragic loss of 2,753 individuals, emphasizing the profound impact on families, including parents, children, and friends, as well as the subsequent deaths caused by illnesses related to the toxic air at Ground Zero.

How New Yorkers responded on the darkest day Mamdani called 9/11 the "darkest day" in the history of New York, adding, "We also remember what so many New Yorkers did in that darkness."

"We remember the thousands upon thousands of New Yorkers who lined up for hours to donate blood. We remember the people who opened their homes to those who could not get home," he continued.

"We remember the workers who carried their colleagues down hundreds of stairs, then turned around and went back up to find someone else who needed help."

"25 years later, we have a sacred obligation to those who were stolen from us. To care for one another how they cared for strangers," the politician also said.

"To live lives worthy of the sacrifices they made and to build a city worthy of their courage. A city where we run toward one another. That is how we remember," he concluded.

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Ground Zero Ceremony On this day, mourners, survivors and fellow citizen gathered around the twin waterfall pools that mark the footprints of the two towers in Lower Manhattan on the somber day.

They were joined by several politicians, including Vice President JD Vance, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and former mayors Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg on the remembrance day. Former US presidents were also in attendance, including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton.

Continuing the tradition, family members read out the names of the 2,983 people who were killed on the tragic day, as well as the February 26, 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Beginning at 8:46 AM, six moments of silence were observed at the times when each of the towers was struck, when each fell, when the Pentagon was attacked and when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania.

The viral petition against Mamdani Mamdani attended the event despite the viral petition. According to multiple US media outlets, a petition with thousands of signatures surfaced, aiming to ban him from attending the ceremony.