McDonald’s big announcement takes effect tomorrow: 2 major menu changes you should know about

After over 50 years of breakfast tradition, McDonald’s is heating things up with two major menu updates set to launch this week.

Beginning Tuesday, July 8, 2025, customers across the United States will be able to enjoy a spicier twist to their mornings and welcome back a long-lost fan favourite.

Here's what’s changing:

1. Spicy McMuffin Sandwiches Make Their Debut In a bold move to cater to younger, spice-loving consumers, McDonald’s is rolling out a new Spicy McMuffin range for a limited time only. These fiery additions to the breakfast menu include:

Egg McMuffin with Spicy Pepper Sauce

Spicy Sausage McMuffin

Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg

The key ingredient turning up the heat is McDonald’s new Spicy Pepper Sauce, designed to give a flavourful kick to the classic morning sandwich.

According to a report from Instacart and the Harris Poll, 74% of Americans consume hot sauce regularly, and a notable 78% of Gen Z shoppers say they’re more likely to purchase products marketed as spicy — a trend McDonald’s appears keen to embrace.

The company said in a statement:

“The word on the street is we’re turning up the heat on breakfast this summer. Starting July 8, you can add some kick to your morning routine with the sizzling debut of Spicy McMuffin breakfast sandwiches, available at participating restaurants nationwide. This limited-time glow-up includes everything you already love about the iconic Egg McMuffin … plus a fiery, delicious twist: a shot of McDonald’s signature Spicy Pepper Sauce. Fans can also enjoy the Spicy Sausage McMuffin and the Spicy Sausage McMuffin With Egg.”

First introduced in 1972, the Egg McMuffin helped McDonald’s break into the breakfast market. Although founder Ray Kroc was initially sceptical, the sandwich became a mainstay — and now, over five decades later, it's getting a modern, spicy upgrade.

2. Snack Wraps Make a Long-Awaited Return In what is likely to be the most anticipated comeback of the year for fans, Snack Wraps are officially returning to all 13,600 McDonald’s locations across the United States on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Discontinued in 2016, the Snack Wraps developed a devoted fanbase that never gave up hope. Their return has been rumoured since late 2024, and now it's finally confirmed.

Customers will once again be able to enjoy the signature wraps filled with:

Shredded lettuce

Mild Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese

Choice of Ranch or Spicy Pepper Sauce

All wrapped in a flour tortilla

This move reflects McDonald’s increasing responsiveness to customer demand — especially from social media communities who have continuously campaigned for the item’s return.

What It Means for McDonald’s Fans

These two changes signal a strategic shift for McDonald’s, aiming to win over younger customers and spice enthusiasts while also leaning into nostalgia for discontinued favourites. With the Spicy McMuffin and Snack Wraps both launching this week, fast food lovers will have plenty to look forward to.