McDonald’s Hello Kitty x Godzilla Happy Meal is here: See the new collectible toys and characters

McDonald’s has brought Hello Kitty and Godzilla together for a new Happy Meal collection, giving fans a chance to collect a series of toys that fuse the sweet Sanrio characters with some of cinema’s most recognisable monsters.

McDonald's introduces new limited Hello Kitty x Godzilla happy meal The limited-time promotion launched at participating McDonald’s restaurants across the US on Tuesday, 18 August. The collaboration follows the fast-food chain’s recent strategy of pairing Hello Kitty and Friends with major entertainment properties, building Happy Meal campaigns around collectible characters rather than simply traditional children’s toys.

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The latest range puts a kaiju twist on the familiar Sanrio cast. The collection features eight different figures, with characters from the Hello Kitty universe reimagined alongside monsters from the Godzilla franchise.

Among the combinations are Hello Kitty as Godzilla, Kuromi with a Mechagodzilla-inspired design and Keroppi paired with King Ghidorah.

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Each Happy Meal comes with one toy, meaning collectors looking to complete the full set may need to make several purchases. The toys are distributed in varying combinations, and reports from customers suggest availability can differ considerably between individual restaurants.

The promotion has already generated strong interest among collectors and fans online. Posts on Reddit from the launch day include customers sharing their figures, comparing designs and discussing which characters they hope to find. Some users also reported visiting several restaurants in search of particular toys, while others said certain locations had already run out of the collection.

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The crossover is another example of McDonald’s using nostalgia and character-driven merchandise to appeal beyond its traditional young audience. Hello Kitty, created by Japanese company Sanrio, has become a global pop-culture figure, while Godzilla remains one of the best-known monsters in film history.

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The fast-food chain has previously used similar collaborations to create collectible Happy Meal campaigns. In 2025, McDonald’s launched a Hello Kitty and Friends collaboration with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, featuring 12 character combinations and accompanying cards.

The Hello Kitty x Godzilla collection is being offered for a limited time at participating US restaurants, with supplies determining how long the promotion remains available. Early customer reports indicate that demand is already high in some locations.