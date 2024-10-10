McDonald’s is bringing chicken to the Big Mac

Restaurants won’t need new equipment associated with the Chicken Big Mac, company officials said. Patties for the sandwich use the same tempura batter breading and the same type of white meat as Chicken McNuggets. Consumers prefer more Big Mac sauce on sandwiches, Kuhl said, so the Chicken Big Mac will feature 1 ounce of sauce as opposed to the two-thirds of an ounce typically used on standard Big Macs.