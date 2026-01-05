McDonald’s responds after their sandwich McRib faces class-action complaint over its marketing – Here's what they said

McDonald’s has pushed back strongly against a newly filed class-action lawsuit that accuses the fast-food giant of misleading customers about the contents of its popular McRib sandwich.

McDonald's responds to the class-action lawsuit filed against them The complaint, filed in the Northern District of Illinois, alleges that despite its name and presentation, the McRib “does not contain any actual pork rib meat at all”.

The Chicago-based company rejected the claims in a statement issued after the lawsuit became public, calling the allegations inaccurate and misleading. “This lawsuit distorts the facts and many of the claims are inaccurate. Food quality and safety are at the heart of everything we do – that’s why we’re committed to using real, quality ingredients across our entire menu. Our fan-favorite McRib sandwich is made with 100% pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the U.S. We’ve always been transparent about our ingredients so guests can make the right choice for them.”

The McRib has been a staple of McDonald’s marketing strategy for decades. First introduced in 1981, the sandwich has appeared intermittently on menus, often for limited promotional runs. According to the plaintiffs, that sporadic availability has played a role in what they describe as long-standing confusion among consumers.

McDonald’s said it intends to defend itself against the claims, reiterating that it has been transparent about what goes into the McRib and that the sandwich is made with pork sourced from US suppliers.

What did the lawsuit state about the McRib? “This cycle of sporadic availability creates a sense of urgency that discourages deep consumer scrutiny and deters sustained discussion or scrutiny into its actual ingredients, which further bolsters the longevity of consumer misconceptions regarding the sandwiches’ rib meat content,” the lawsuit states.

The case was filed on 23 December by four individuals who claim McDonald’s “knowingly markets the sandwich in a way that deceives reasonable customers”.

The plaintiffs allege the McRib is made from ground or restructured pork products, including cuts such as pork shoulder, heart and scalded stomach, rather than rib meat, which they argue is widely viewed as a premium cut.

The lawsuit also points to pricing, claiming the McRib is “among the most expensive individual item” on McDonald’s menus, with prices reaching as high as $7.89 in some locations. According to the complaint, this pricing reinforces consumer assumptions that the sandwich contains higher-quality meat.

“The name ‘McRib’ is a deliberate sleight of hand,” the lawsuit alleges. “McDonald’s willfully, falsely, and knowingly omitted various material facts regarding the quality and character of the McRib — namely, that despite its name and distinctive rib-like shape, it does not actually contain any actual pork rib meat. McDonald’s knew these facts would be material to reasonable consumers but still chose not to disclose them.”

McDonald’s public ingredient descriptions, however, do not describe the product as rib meat. On its website, the company states that the McRib consists of “seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and tangy pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun,” and refers to the meat specifically as a “pork patty”.

The plaintiffs are seeking class certification for anyone who purchased a McRib in the four years preceding the filing, as well as damages, restitution and injunctive relief “to prevent further deceptive advertising practices”. The suit lists 16 causes of action, including fraudulent omission or concealment, fraudulent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract and violations of consumer protection laws in California, Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C.

