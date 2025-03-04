Measles crisis in Texas: ‘Vaccines protect children,’ says Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in rare pro-vaccine message to parents

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine critic and now US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), has taken an unexpected stance by endorsing the measles vaccine amid a growing outbreak in Texas. In an op-ed for Fox News Digital, Kennedy acknowledged the severity of the situation, which has resulted in 146 confirmed cases and the first measles-related death in the US in over a decade.

Public health vs. personal choice Kennedy, who has previously questioned vaccine mandates and the pharmaceutical industry, took a more measured approach in his statement. He addressed parents directly, urging them to consult their healthcare providers about the MMR vaccine. "The decision to vaccinate is a personal one. Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons," he explained.

His remarks mark a notable shift from his past rhetoric, which has fueled skepticism about vaccines.

Vaccine awareness and public engagement Kennedy emphasised the importance of public education on vaccines, urging healthcare providers and community leaders to share accurate information. "We must engage with communities to understand their concerns, provide culturally competent education, and make vaccines readily accessible for all those who want them," he said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) confirmed that 116 of the cases involve individuals under 18, with 79 being unvaccinated and 62 having an unknown vaccination status. "Tragically, this outbreak has claimed the life of a school-aged child, the first measles-related fatality in the United States in over a decade," Kennedy stated.

Call to action for public health Kennedy praised healthcare professionals for their dedication in managing the outbreak. "Their dedication and resilience are commendable, and they deserve unwavering support," he wrote.

Kennedy called for collective action to prevent future outbreaks. "The measles outbreak in Texas is a call to action for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to public health," he said. "Under my leadership, HHS is and will always be committed to radical transparency to regain the public’s trust in its health agencies."

Understanding the risks of Measles Kennedy warned about the highly contagious nature of measles and the serious health risks it poses, especially to unvaccinated individuals. "Measles spreads through direct contact with infectious droplets when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes," he explained. "Most cases are mild, but rare complications can be severe, including pneumonia, blindness, and encephalitis."

Federal response to the outbreak To contain the outbreak, HHS has directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) to support Texas health officials. "HHS’ efforts include offering technical assistance, laboratory support, vaccines, and therapeutic medications as needed," Kennedy noted. He confirmed ongoing collaboration with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and state health officials, saying, “I have spoken with Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas health officials, committing to providing them any additional support they need to bring this outbreak to an end.”

