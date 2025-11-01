Measles scare in New Jersey after infected traveler passes through airport: How to detect if you have it

The New Jersey Health Department has issued a travel advisory in the city after a person infected with highly contagious measles travelled by air and passed through the Newark Liberty International Airport, earlier this month.

Health officials said the infected traveler, who wasn’t a New Jersey resident, passed through Terminal B on October 19 between 2:15 pm and 5:30 pm. Those who may have been around or at the same airport, or around the same terminal are at the risk of catching this disease.

There is a possibility that some passengers may have been exposed to measles.

The authorities have said that it is likeky passengers who were at the Newark Airport and may have been exposed to the disease may not develop symptoms until November 9 as the virus can take 11 to 12 days to show symptoms.

If you were at Newark Liberty International Airport and may have been exposed to the virus, here’s how to recognise measles symptoms. But, let's start with what is measles.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), measles is a highly contagious disease which a person can be exposed to through air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or simply breathes.

It primarily targets the respiratory system before spreading to the rest of the body. While anyone can get measles, it most often affects children and can lead to severe illness, complications, or even death.

How to identify measles symptoms? Measles symptoms usually begin 10–14 days after exposure to the virus. Early symptoms usually last 4–7 days. They include:

Running nose

Cough

Red and watery eyes

Small white spots inside the cheeks. The most visible symptom of measles is a prominent rash. It starts to appear about 7–18 days after exposure, usually on the face and upper neck.

The WHO says, “It spreads over about 3 days, eventually to the hands and feet. It usually lasts 5–6 days before fading.”

How does it spread? Measles is a highly contagious viral disease which can spread from contact with an infetious person. A person can get infected with infected nasal or throat secretions (coughing or sneezing) or breathing the air that was breathed by someone with measles.

According to the heath organisation, the “virus remains active and contagious in the air or on infected surfaces for up to two hours. For this reason, it is very infectious, and one person infected by measles can infect nine out of 10 of their unvaccinated close contacts. It can be transmitted by an infected person from four days prior to the onset of the rash to four days after the rash erupts.”

Who is at risk from measles? Any non-immune person (not vaccinated or vaccinated but did not develop immunity) can become infected. Unvaccinated young children and pregnant persons are at highest risk of severe measles complications, the WHO says.