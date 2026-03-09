Measles scare in US: Over 100 children exposed in Sacramento County during enrichment programme

In Sacramento, California, health officials are now warning of a potential explosion of measles after over 100 children were exposed to the contagious disease at an educational enrichment program, the New York Post reported Monday.

The alarm was triggered after an unvaccinated child, who was infected with measles, attended the program in Sacramento County last week. Public health officials estimate that up to 130 children may have been exposed to the virus. Additionally, the enrichment program has temporarily closed its facility following the incident.

In a statement issued on 6 March, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr Erica Pan said measles is among the most contagious diseases and can cause serious long-term complications, including permanent brain damage, and may even be fatal, particularly in children.

Since late February, at least six measles cases have been reported in Sacramento and neighbouring Placer County. Concerns have also spread to a local hospital, where one of the infected children received treatment on March 2. The hospital has since been required to identify every patient and staff member who was in the facility during that period.

US measles cases According to a CNN report, by February 2026, measles cases in the United States had reached 1,100, raising alarm across the country. According to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), of every 1,000 children infected with measles, at least one is at risk of encephalitis, a dangerous swelling of the brain. It also suggests that of every 1,000 infected children, at least three are likely to die of this viral disease.

At the current rate, Washington is expected to see a record number of measles infections this year. In the first two months of 2026, the country reported 1,136 cases, roughly six times the number it sees in a year, CDC data showed.

Majority cases reported in unvaccinated people Reports suggest that nearly 96% of cases reported in 2026 so far were among people who were unvaccinated with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine or who did not receive their recommended dose.

Of the 96% of cases, at least 80% were among kids and teens, with roughly one in four cases among children aged 5 or younger. Meanwhile, more than half of the US states have reported at least one measles case in 2026.

Experts say that while most measles cases have been reported in children, the disease can prove equally dangerous for adults. Dr William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, said that people who are not vaccinated remain vulnerable to contracting the virus. He added that the older a person is when they are infected, the greater the risk of severe illness, including complications like pneumonia.