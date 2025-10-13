Measles strikes US again: Students forced into quarantine as outbreak spreads across South Carolina, other states

US is witnessing a measles outbreak that has impacted several parts of the nation, forcing hundreds of unvaccinated children into quarantine and keeping them out of classrooms.

In South Carolina, at least 153 students were sent back home, while in Minnesota, 118 students were put under quarantine in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area after being exposed to the highly contagious virus, health officials said Friday, reported NBC News.

The outbreak in South Carolina is reportedly a part of a larger trend seen across the United States.

Why is the outbreak worrying? Measles can cause severe infections in the lungs and brain that can lead to cognitive issues, deafness or death. However, as per multiple media reports, doctors and health officials across the US have said that the vaccine is highly safe and effective.

In Minnesota, health officials reported two new measles cases this week, bringing the state's total number of cases for 2025 so far to 20. According to a report by CBS News, the Minnesota Department of Health said each of the new cases involves unvaccinated children who likely caught measles from an unvaccinated adult.

What are the symptoms of measles? The most common measles virus symptoms include high fever, tiredness, severe cough, red or bloodshot eyes, and a runny nose. It can also cause red rashes on the body, which start at the head and then spread to various other body parts.

Other symptoms include sore throat, white spots in the mouth, muscle pain.

Measles cases in US Earlier this year, the United States recorded the most measles cases in more than 30 years, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed.

With cases of infection on the rise again – several schools working with the public health departments to implement recommended precautionary measures to ensure student and teacher safety, mentioned a report by CBS News.

“Communities are paying the price for quarantining so many children,” Michael Osterholm, infectious disease expert and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota told NBC News. “And this isn’t going away anytime soon. We’ll likely see this happening more frequently.”

"When more than 95% of people in a community are vaccinated, most people are protected through community immunity (herd immunity)," the CDC states.