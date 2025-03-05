Meet 13-year old Devarjaye ’DJ’ Daniel - cancer survivor who Donald Trump announced as US secret service agent

President Trump appointed 13-year-old cancer survivor DJ Daniels as an honorary Secret Service agent, praising his determination and dream of becoming a police officer despite being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018 and given a limited time to live.

Updated5 Mar 2025, 09:31 AM IST
The 13-year old Devarjaye ’DJ’ Daniel was made honorary US secret service agent

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced 13-year-old cancer survivor DJ Daniels as honorary Secret Service agent. While addressing the joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Trump praised the teenager for his will, grit and determination. 

Donald Trump praised the teenager while he was seated in the House gallery and mentioned his dream to become a police officer. The Republican leader also highlighted how he defeated the terminal illness.

"He has always dreamed of becoming a police officer," Trump explained. "But in 2018, DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer."

"The doctors gave him five months at most to live," he added. "That was more than six years ago. Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true."

(More to come)

First Published:5 Mar 2025, 09:31 AM IST
