Meet Lance Schroyer, Oklahoma lawman and Trump's nominee for ICE director – ‘patriot with real operational experience’

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he will nominate Lance Schroyer as the permanent director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), making him the first nominee for the role during Trump's second term.

In a post on social media, Trump described Schroyer as a former US Marine and Oklahoma state trooper.

“He is a PATRIOT with real operational experience, and proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst,” Trump stated.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin praised the selection, saying Schroyer brings extensive frontline experience, having led large-scale operational missions.

Earlier this month, Mullin told attendees at the National Sheriffs' Association annual conference that he recruited Schroyer to the Department of Homeland Security to strengthen cooperation between federal immigration authorities and local law enforcement agencies, according to Bloomberg.

Mullin also noted that Schroyer, whom he called a “good friend”, became part of the DHS shortly after retiring as a major who commanded the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's tactical unit.

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ICE has been without a Senate-confirmed director since 2017, when Trump selected Tom Homan, now serving as his border czar, to lead the agency. However, the Senate never voted on Homan's nomination, and he requested its withdrawal in 2018.

Schroyer is the first individual Trump has nominated to permanently head ICE during his second term. Todd Lyons served as acting director for most of the current administration before stepping down on May 31. David Venturella, a former executive in the private prison industry, is currently leading the agency in an acting capacity.

Trump urged the Senate to “immediately” confirm Schroyer's nomination, although lawmakers are currently on recess and are not scheduled to return until July 13.

Who is Lance Schroyer? Lance Schroyer is an experienced law enforcement official from Oklahoma with a long career in public safety. He spent many years with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), advancing through the ranks from Trooper to Lieutenant, Captain, and eventually Major, as per HT.

Before joining the Highway Patrol, Schroyer served in the US Marine Corps. Following his military service, he reportedly dedicated his career to law enforcement, overseeing operations and public safety initiatives across Oklahoma.

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In addition to his duties with the Highway Patrol, Schroyer contributed to broader public safety efforts through advisory roles. He served on Oklahoma's Drug Dog Advisory Council and participated in discussions focused on law enforcement strategies and security planning.

ICE's past actions The immigration agency has played a central role in carrying out the mass deportation and detention policies that have been a key part of Trump's agenda. It also faced intense criticism following its aggressive response to immigration-related protests in Minnesota in January.

During his tenure, Todd Lyons oversaw a significant increase in ICE personnel and consistently defended the agency's enforcement tactics, including the use of force during raids across the country. He also supported agents wearing face coverings, arguing that concealing their identities was necessary for their protection.

The deaths of two Americans during separate encounters with federal agents sparked widespread protests nationwide, prompting the Trump administration to halt its intensified enforcement operations in February. Meanwhile, US Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks stepped down from his position in May.

On the same day Lyons announced his departure from ICE, two agency officers were charged with felony assault in Minnesota. Prosecutors alleged they pointed a firearm at passing motorists during an immigration enforcement operation in the state.