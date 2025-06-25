Meet Rama Duwaji: The Syrian artist NYC Mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani met on Hinge

Rama Duwaji, 27, is a Syrian illustrator and visual artist based in Brooklyn, New York — and now, she’s also in the public eye as the wife of Zohran Mamdani, the 33-year-old Democratic socialist who just won the Democratic mayoral primary in New York City. The couple’s story began not on a campaign trail, but through the dating app Hinge.

In an interview with Kaneez Surka, Zohran Mamdani revealed: “First is, I found my wife on Hinge. So (dating apps) still work. Just to let people know.”

Their connection deepened over a shared love of music and art. They got engaged in December 2024 in Dubai, where Rama’s family lives, and tied the knot in early 2025 in a quiet civil ceremony at the New York City clerk’s office.

Mamdani, born in Kampala, Uganda, and raised in New York City, is the son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani.

Who is Rama Duwaji? Born in Damascus, Syria, Rama Duwaji is an award-winning illustrator whose vibrant work explores identity, heritage, migration, and the everyday intimacy of community. She holds a BFA in Communication Design from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Master’s in Illustration from the School of Visual Arts in New York.

She has worked with top-tier clients including The New Yorker, The Washington Post, VICE, BBC, Apple, Spotify, Tate Modern and Cartier.

Her artistic practice also extends to pottery and ceramics.

According to her website, Duwaji’s art “examines the nuances of sisterhood and communal experiences” — themes often reflected in her expressive and deeply personal illustrations.

Staying out of political spotlight Despite being married to a politician, Rama has kept a low profile throughout Mamdani’s mayoral campaign. Her absence from the campaign trail led to criticism from opponents who accused Mamdani of “hiding his wife”.

In May 2025, Mamdani responded to the backlash with a candid Instagram post, defending Duwaji’s choice to stay out of the spotlight.

“Three months ago, I married the love of my life, Rama, at the City Clerk’s office,” Mamdani wrote.

“Now, right-wing trolls are trying to make this race – which should be about you – about her. Rama isn’t just my wife, she’s an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms.”

Also Read | NYC Mayoral race 2025: What to know about Zohran Mamdani and his vision

First Lady of NYC With Mamdani poised to make history as New York City’s first Indian-American, first Muslim, and first Democratic Socialist mayor, Duwaji could become a very different kind of First Lady — one grounded in art, activism, and cultural identity.

Though she has remained deliberately out of political limelight, Rama Duwaji's talent and story are already resonating with a new generation of New Yorkers — a quiet but powerful counter to traditional expectations of political spouses.