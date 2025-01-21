Reverend Lorenzo Sewell, pastor of 180 Church Detroit, delivered a passionate and spirited benediction at Donald Trump's inauguration which has gone viral on social media.

Lorenzo Sewell, pastor of 180 Church Detroit, took the stage during the second benediction, saying, “Heavenly father we are so grateful that you gave our 45th and now our 47th president a millimeter miracle.”

The former “drug dealer”, according to some reports, Reverend Lorenzo Sewell said, “Heavenly Father, in the name of Jesus, we are so grateful today that you will use our 47th president, so we would sing with new meaning, my country, tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing. Land where my fathers died, land of the pilgrim's pride, from every mountainside, let freedom ring.”

He added, “And because America is called to be a great nation, we believe that you will make this come true. So let freedom ring from the prodigious hilltops of New Hampshire. Let freedom ring from the mighty mountains of New York.”

He was praised on social media for his energy-filled delivery.

“Pastor Lorenzo Sewell's prayer at Trump's inauguration is the highlight of the event for millions of Americans! Well done. MLK would be proud,” an X user said.

“Reverend Lorenzo Sewell gives impassioned prayer at President Trump's Inauguration Ceremony. Our President is unifying the entire country under God!” a user said.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Pastor Lorenzo Sewell at last night’s @BCFOfficial_ Legacy Ball. He just gave us a dynamic benediction at Inauguration. I can’t put into words what an honor it was to cohost such an amazing event. To God be the glory,” former Former GOP Congressional Nominee Kimberly Klacik said.

Onother user said, “Pastor Lorenzo Sewell just gave us all the prayer we needed!”