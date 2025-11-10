Meet the eight Senators who took the 1st step towards ending US government shutdown

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published10 Nov 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Senator Angus King, an Independent from Maine, from left, Senator Maggie Hassan, a Democrat from New Hampshire, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat from Nevada, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, and Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, at a news conference during a vote at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. The record-breaking US government shutdown is nearing an end after a group of moderate Senate Democrats agreed to support a deal to reopen the government and fund some departments and agencies for the next year, people familiar with the talks said. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg
A group of eight moderate Democrats agreed on Sunday to proceed with ending the government shutdown, without a guaranteed extension of health care subsidies, angering many in their caucus who say Americans want them to continue the fight.

This has ended a now 40-day shutdown that has sidelined federal workers, delayed food aid and snarled air travel. A House-passed bill that will be amended to fund the government until January 30 and include a package of three full-year appropriations bills.

On what terms did they agree to vote?

Under a deal struck with the 8 Democrats who rebuffed their party’s leadership, Republicans agreed to a vote in December on extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

The subsidies, which help lower-income Americans pay for private health insurance and are due to expire at the end of the year, have been a Democratic priority during the funding battle.

Who are the 8 Senators who helped end the shutdown?

  • Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada
  • Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois
  • Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania
  • Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire
  • Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia
  • Sen. Angus King of Maine
  • Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada
  • Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire

All of these eight Democrats share some common traits:

  • Most, but not all, previously held state-level office.
  • Most, but not all, come from presidential swing states.
  • Two have announced they are retiring from the Senate after their current terms end
  • Two are senior members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
  • None of them is up for reelection in 2026.

(With agency inputs)

