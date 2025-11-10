Meet the eight Senators who took the 1st step towards ending US government shutdown

A group of eight moderate Democrats agreed on Sunday to proceed with ending the government shutdown, without a guaranteed extension of health care subsidies, angering many in their caucus who say Americans want them to continue the fight.

This has ended a now 40-day shutdown that has sidelined federal workers, delayed food aid and snarled air travel. A House-passed bill that will be amended to fund the government until January 30 and include a package of three full-year appropriations bills.

The vote to advance the bill passed by a 60-40 margin, the minimum needed to overcome a Senate filibuster.

On what terms did they agree to vote? Under a deal struck with the 8 Democrats who rebuffed their party’s leadership, Republicans agreed to a vote in December on extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

The subsidies, which help lower-income Americans pay for private health insurance and are due to expire at the end of the year, have been a Democratic priority during the funding battle.

Who are the 8 Senators who helped end the shutdown? Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania

Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia

Sen. Angus King of Maine

Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire All of these eight Democrats share some common traits:

Most, but not all, previously held state-level office.

Most, but not all, come from presidential swing states.

Two have announced they are retiring from the Senate after their current terms end

Two are senior members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

None of them is up for reelection in 2026. (With agency inputs)