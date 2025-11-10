Meet the eight Senators who took the 1st step towards ending US government shutdown

A group of eight moderate Democrats agreed on Sunday to proceed with ending the government shutdown, without a guaranteed extension of health care subsidies, angering many in their caucus who say Americans want them to continue the fight.
This has ended a now 40-day shutdown that has sidelined federal workers, delayed food aid and snarled air travel. A House-passed bill that will be amended to fund the government until January 30 and include a package of three full-year appropriations bills.
The vote to advance the bill passed by a 60-40 margin, the minimum needed to overcome a Senate filibuster.
Under a deal struck with the 8 Democrats who rebuffed their party’s leadership, Republicans agreed to a vote in December on extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.
The subsidies, which help lower-income Americans pay for private health insurance and are due to expire at the end of the year, have been a Democratic priority during the funding battle.
All of these eight Democrats share some common traits:
