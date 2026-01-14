Meet Tomas Escotto, secret service agent on JD Vance's detail, placed on leave after alleged sensitive information leak

Tomas Escotto, a Secret Service agent tasked with helping protect Vice President JD Vance has been placed on leave after allegedly sharing sensitive job-related information with a woman who was covertly recording him for James O’Keefe’s media company.

The Secret Service said in a statement that Escotto has had his security clearance suspended and his access to agency buildings and systems revoked while an internal investigation is underway.

Escotto was allegedly caught on camera for “leaking sensitive information”.

Livemint.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video

“The US Secret Service has no tolerance for any behavior that could potentially compromise the safety, privacy or trust of our protectees,” The Post quoted Deputy Director Matthew Quinn as saying.

“The US Secret Service has also issued an order for all personnel to retake the agency’s required anti-espionage training in order to ensure employees are aware of the threats posed by individuals aiming to exploit agency employees for information about our protective operations," Quinn added.

Who is Tomas Escotto? Tomas Escotto is a US Secret Service agent who was assigned to Vice President JD Vance’s security detail. Because of security protocols, the Secret Service does not release background profiles on active agents, leaving limited public information about Escotto.

According the O’Keefe Media Group's reports, Escotto is a holdover from the Joe Biden administration and voted for Biden. He is accused of disclosing sensitive security information, comprising shift schedules, protective formations, travel itineraries and real-time location data. The reports also allege that he shared future travel plans several days in advance and, in one instance, sent images from aboard Air Force Two while the vice president was on board.

“Despite acknowledging that he signed paperwork prohibiting the disclosure of sensitive information, the Secret Service agent repeatedly shared details with someone he believed was a casual romantic interest,” the post revealing the agent’s alleged actions stated.

Meanwhile, Quinn said the US Secret Service is built on a 160-year legacy of discretion and makes clear it will not tolerate personnel who fall short of that expectation. He said the agency offered a deep apology to the Vance family for violating their trust and privacy, stressing that the confidence protectees place in the Secret Service is taken very seriously. Quinn further stated that the agency is committed to taking whatever steps are needed to prevent a similar breach of standards from happening again.