Donald Trump has arrived in Paris for his first international trip as President-elect, joining global leaders for the highly anticipated reopening celebration of Notre Dame Cathedral. The iconic French landmark has been fully restored after suffering extensive damage in a devastating 2019 fire.

As part of this diplomatic journey, Trump is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a report in AP. This meeting comes amid rising concerns regarding Trump’s approach to resolving the war in Ukraine, with his plans and strategies remaining uncertain.

A historic moment at Notre Dame The reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral marks a significant cultural and historical milestone. French President Emmanuel Macron extended an invitation to Trump to attend the event, symbolizing the strengthening of diplomatic relations ahead of his presidency.

Trump praised the cathedral's restoration, calling it a "monumental achievement" and noting, "Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all."

Focus on Ukraine A possible meeting with Zelenskyy is expected to be a pivotal moment during Trump’s visit. European leaders, including Macron, are eager to gauge Trump's foreign policy priorities, particularly with regard to NATO and the ongoing war in Ukraine. While Trump has vowed to end the conflict swiftly, his specific plan has yet to be detailed, sparking concern in Kyiv.

Recently, as per the AP news report, Zelenskyy's top aide met with members of Trump's transition team in Washington to establish connections and strengthen ties with the incoming administration. This meeting in Paris will likely focus on continuing support for Ukraine and addressing Trump's diplomatic approach toward the conflict.

Strategic diplomatic implications Trump’s Paris trip signals a broader effort by European leaders to better understand his foreign policy objectives as his presidency approaches. In addition to Zelenskyy, Trump is expected to meet with other key leaders, including French President Macron and Britain’s Prince William, signaling a significant shift in US-European diplomatic relations.