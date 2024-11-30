The Mega Millions jackpot surged to an estimated $514 million for Friday (November 29), after no one matched Tuesday’s winning numbers. A single winner could claim a lump sum of $244.7 million after taxes.

Winning numbers for November 29 The numbers drawn were 3, 29, 34, 37, 38, with the gold Mega Ball 17 and a 2X Megaplier.

This year, three Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far, including $810 million in Texas, $552 million in Illinois, and a massive $1.128 billion still unclaimed in New Jersey.

Upcoming changes to Mega Millions Starting April 2025, the cost of a ticket will increase to $5. This change aims to boost jackpots and their frequency, offering players better chances at winning larger sums.

How to play Mega Millions Players choose six numbers: five white balls between 1 and 70, and one gold Mega Ball between 1 and 25. The "Quick Pick" option lets the computer randomly select numbers. Adding a $1 "Megaplier" can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2x to 5x.

Where to buy and claim tickets Tickets are available at gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and online in select states. Drawings occur at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays. Winners must claim their prizes within 180 days, with cash options available for the first 60 days.

Odds and privacy information The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. Florida law requires public disclosure of winners’ names, but those claiming prizes of $250,000 or more enjoy a 90-day anonymity period unless waived.