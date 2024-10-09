Meghan Markle has a ’plan to win over Hollywood’ as Prince Harry ventures out on solo international trips

Meghan Markle appears to be prioritising her entrepreneurial ambitions with a recent public appearance reflecting a ‘strategy’ to establish herself independently in Hollywood. Meanwhile Prince Harry is building his global philanthropic presence, marking a new chapter for the couple.

Published9 Oct 2024, 05:37 PM IST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Tommaso Boddi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Tommaso Boddi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Meghan Markle walked the ramp for a Los Angeles gala this week as Prince Harry visited the African nation of Lesotho as part of his charitable endeavours. The Duchess of Sussex displayed a “bold and confident” new look as she attended the Children’s Hospital LA event — a move that some royal watchers insist is part of a ‘master plan’ to win over Hollywood. The development came amid reports that her husband is looking to build his presence as a global philanthropist.

The 42-year-old former actor re-wore a plunging red Carolina Herrera gown that she had previously sported in 2021 while attending the Salute to Freedom gala honoring veterans in New York City with Prince Harry.

“Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband. Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady color,” psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told Fox News Digital.

Also Read | Prince Harry ‘upstaged’ at event by wife Meghan Markle

Markle has focused heavily on entrepreneurial projects and commercial ventures in recent months while Prince Harry looks to ‘establish himself as a serious figure on the global stage’.

"The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals — not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track," a Royal insider recently told People magazine.

A friend of the couple also told the publication that a “twin-track approach” was evolving for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in recent months.

Also Read | ‘Rift’ between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over Christmas holiday plans

Markle had previously ruled out a return to acting and told Vanity Fair in 2022 that streaming platforms had changed ‘the entire culture’

"I left Suits right after the 100th episode, in 2018. I didn't think I'd ever be in the entertainment industry again. But the entire culture has changed; streamers have changed things,” The Mirror quoted her as saying.

She has however continued to work behind the screens and is currently gearing up for the launch of a new Netflix show. Markle is also working on her upcoming lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

