Meghan Markle has a ’plan to win over Hollywood’ as Prince Harry ventures out on solo international trips

Meghan Markle walked the ramp for a Los Angeles gala this week as Prince Harry visited the African nation of Lesotho as part of his charitable endeavours. The Duchess of Sussex displayed a “bold and confident” new look as she attended the Children’s Hospital LA event — a move that some royal watchers insist is part of a ‘master plan’ to win over Hollywood. The development came amid reports that her husband is looking to build his presence as a global philanthropist.

The 42-year-old former actor re-wore a plunging red Carolina Herrera gown that she had previously sported in 2021 while attending the Salute to Freedom gala honoring veterans in New York City with Prince Harry.

“Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband. Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady color,” psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told Fox News Digital.

Markle has focused heavily on entrepreneurial projects and commercial ventures in recent months while Prince Harry looks to ‘establish himself as a serious figure on the global stage’.

"The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals — not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track," a Royal insider recently told People magazine.

A friend of the couple also told the publication that a “twin-track approach” was evolving for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in recent months.

"I left Suits right after the 100th episode, in 2018. I didn't think I'd ever be in the entertainment industry again. But the entire culture has changed; streamers have changed things,” The Mirror quoted her as saying.