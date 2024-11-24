Meghan Markle hosts holiday dinner for Afghan women in US: ‘You miss home, you miss…’

Meghan Markle ushered in the holiday season with a community dinner for Afghan women resettling in the US earlier this month. The development came even as Prince Harry travelled to Canada and New York to promote the 2025 Invictus Games.

“I think part of why we wanted to make sure we had this opportunity to all be together again—so many of us—right now is that as the holidays come up…it brings up so much emotion for people. You miss home, you miss your country, and also can find comfort in the new community that you have here,” Marie Claire quoted the Duchess as saying.

The group shared stories and read poetry during the event as Soho House chef Shane Fatemian served up Middle Eastern-inspired dishes.

Archewell Foundation founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had launched the Welcome Project in 2023 to support Afghan women resettling in the United States. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had previously visited the San Antonio branch of the initiative in March.

The Suits alum — once a fixture in newspapers across the world — has been mostly missing from the spotlight in 2024. The Duchess of Sussex has only made a scant handful of public appearances in recent months while Prince Harry travelled solo to various countries in a bid to recreate his public image.

Markle has made a few local appearances in recent months and appears to be venturing out solo with increasing frequency. Earlier this month she was spotted partying with friends during a launch event for Highbrow Hippie — her first major public appearance since attending the biennial Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala in early October.