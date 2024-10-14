Meghan Markle’s ‘political aspirations’: Duchess of Sussex eager to ally with Kamala Harris ahead of US Elections 2024

Meghan Markle is focusing on building connections with influential figures like Kamala Harris instead of mending ties with former friends like the Beckhams. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated14 Oct 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Meghan Markle’s ‘political aspirations’: Duchess of Sussex eager to ally with Kamala Harris ahead of US Elections 2024 (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Meghan Markle’s ‘political aspirations’: Duchess of Sussex eager to ally with Kamala Harris ahead of US Elections 2024 (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

Meghan Markle is reportedly shifting her focus towards building connections with powerful figures like US Vice President Kamala Harris, rather than repairing her strained relationships with former friends, such as David and Victoria Beckham.

Ahead of the US Elections 2024 in November, reports have surfaced of the Duchess of Sussex planning to make friends with Harris, who “could be the next US president”.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, previously strongly bonded with the Beckhams. But, their friendship soured after accusations that Victoria had leaked stories about them to the press. This led to a complete fallout between the two couples, with David Beckham showing strong support for the Royal Family, especially King Charles and Prince William.

Also Read | TIME owner puts Kamala Harris ‘on blast’ for refusing interview with magazine

While Harry is eager to mend fences with the Beckhams, seeing it as a strategic move to reconnect with his estranged family, Meghan has no interest in reviving the friendship.

According to insiders who spoke to Closer Online, Meghan believes that focusing on the Beckhams is beneath them. Instead, she is more interested in forming alliances with influential figures in politics, particularly Kamala Harris, the publication added.

Also Read | Kamala Harris’ popularity ‘declines’ in ‘deadlocked race’ with Donald Trump

Reports have surfaced that Meghan is keen to be involved in the upcoming US Presidential election, with plans to endorse Kamala Harris. In the past, she has expressed her support for Harris, showing excitement when Joe Biden selected Harris as his running mate in 2020.

Meghan’s ‘political aspirations’

Royal and showbiz reporter Kinsey Schofield earlier revealed to GB News that 40% of people in a Newsweek poll said an endorsement from Meghan and Harry would influence them.

Schofield suggested that Meghan sees this election as an opportunity to advance her “political aspirations”, especially in light of President Biden stepping down. This move could be a step towards Meghan's future political career, Schofield said.

Also Read | Meghan Markle ’plans to win over Hollywood’ as Prince Harry ventures out solo

"Meghan wants to be included, this is potentially a very historic election. We really saw Meghan involved, including with Kamala Harris in some voter campaigns in 2020, and I think this is a great way for Meghan Markle to get her foot in the door," she said.

Harry and Meghan have not officially endorsed Kamala Harris yet.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsMeghan Markle’s ‘political aspirations’: Duchess of Sussex eager to ally with Kamala Harris ahead of US Elections 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    203.50
    11:45 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -7.5 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.70
    11:45 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -1 (-0.62%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.00
    11:45 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    0.8 (0.49%)

    Wipro share price

    540.35
    11:45 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    11.4 (2.16%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,681.75
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    36 (2.19%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.50
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.71%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,152.90
    11:32 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    11.75 (0.19%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,840.55
    11:32 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    1 (0.05%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,187.00
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -385.35 (-8.43%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    201.65
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-4.43%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    354.80
    11:28 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -16.3 (-4.39%)

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,125.55
    11:32 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -46.6 (-3.98%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    396.05
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    35.05 (9.71%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    317.95
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    18.8 (6.28%)

    Raymond share price

    1,687.00
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    84.1 (5.25%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,460.55
    11:32 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    116.15 (4.95%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.