Meghan Markle is reportedly shifting her focus towards building connections with powerful figures like US Vice President Kamala Harris, rather than repairing her strained relationships with former friends, such as David and Victoria Beckham.

Ahead of the US Elections 2024 in November, reports have surfaced of the Duchess of Sussex planning to make friends with Harris, who “could be the next US president".

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, previously strongly bonded with the Beckhams. But, their friendship soured after accusations that Victoria had leaked stories about them to the press. This led to a complete fallout between the two couples, with David Beckham showing strong support for the Royal Family, especially King Charles and Prince William.

While Harry is eager to mend fences with the Beckhams, seeing it as a strategic move to reconnect with his estranged family, Meghan has no interest in reviving the friendship.

According to insiders who spoke to Closer Online, Meghan believes that focusing on the Beckhams is beneath them. Instead, she is more interested in forming alliances with influential figures in politics, particularly Kamala Harris, the publication added.

Reports have surfaced that Meghan is keen to be involved in the upcoming US Presidential election, with plans to endorse Kamala Harris. In the past, she has expressed her support for Harris, showing excitement when Joe Biden selected Harris as his running mate in 2020.

Meghan’s ‘political aspirations’ Royal and showbiz reporter Kinsey Schofield earlier revealed to GB News that 40% of people in a Newsweek poll said an endorsement from Meghan and Harry would influence them.

Schofield suggested that Meghan sees this election as an opportunity to advance her “political aspirations", especially in light of President Biden stepping down. This move could be a step towards Meghan's future political career, Schofield said.

"Meghan wants to be included, this is potentially a very historic election. We really saw Meghan involved, including with Kamala Harris in some voter campaigns in 2020, and I think this is a great way for Meghan Markle to get her foot in the door," she said.

Harry and Meghan have not officially endorsed Kamala Harris yet.