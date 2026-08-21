Did Meghan Markle seek Kamala Harris' Senate seat after exit from Royal duties with Harry? New claims surface

Amid the news of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, and their plan to return to the United Kingdom, new bold claims have surfaced involving the couple. It is being reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sought a far greater political influence in the US after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. According to a report by The New York Post, Markle had an interest in being considered for the US Senate seat that was vacated by Kamala Harris after becoming the vice president.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to political influence in US: Report The same report by the news outlet claims further that weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Meghan Markle sought a meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsom, wanting to be considered as a replacement for Harris' seat. Reportedly, the meeting was presented publicly as an introductory interaction after the couple moved to California. However, a source close to the Sussexes has denied these claims involving Markle.

Newsom ultimately appointed California Secretary of State, Alex Padilla to take over Kamala Harris’ seat in January 2021. A memorandum from the governor's office later confirmed that Newsom had an introductory meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in October 2020, although it did not disclose what exactly they discussed, claimed the report.

Is Meghan Markle eligible for US politics?

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Did Meghan Markle want to replace Kamala Harris in the Senate? ⌵ Reports suggest that Meghan Markle expressed interest in being considered for Kamala Harris' vacated Senate seat after the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020. 2 What constitutional issues could Meghan Markle face if she entered US politics? ⌵ While Meghan Markle is an American citizen, there could be constitutional and political questions regarding a royal, as a member of the British royal family, holding public office in the US. 3 How did Prince Harry and Meghan try to build political connections in the US? ⌵ The couple sought meetings with political figures, including California's Governor Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden, in an effort to establish political influence in the US. 4 Why did Harry and Meghan's relationship with the Biden administration cool? ⌵ Their relationship reportedly deteriorated due to concerns from White House officials about the diplomatic implications of hosting them amid ongoing tensions with the royal family. 5 Is Meghan Markle eligible to run for office in the United States? ⌵ Yes, Meghan Markle is eligible to run for office as she is an American citizen, but her royal background may pose political and public perception challenges.

The New York Post report also raised questions about whether Meghan Markle, as a member of the British royal family, could have served in the US Senate. She remains an American citizen. However, constitutional and political questions could have emerged over a royal holding public office in the United States, as pointed out by the report.

Unlike Harry, Meghan Markle has retained her US citizenship after marrying into the royal family.

Biden It is believed that the couple's alleged attempts to build their political connections in the States did not end there. According to the report, Harry and Meghan Markle also sought a meeting with the then-president Joe Biden in late 2021 and also requested accommodation at Blair House.

For the unversed, Blair House is the official guest residence generally reserved for visiting foreign dignitaries.

However, their requests were reportedly rejected by White House officials, who were concerned about the diplomatic implications of hosting Harry and Meghan Markle amid their strained ties with the royal family. A former Biden aide reportedly told the publication that the president and First Lady Jill Biden, who were said to be close to Queen Elizabeth II, did not want to be a part of what was seen as "a family squabble”.

When Meghan Markle allegedly sent lemons to Jill Biden The Sussexes had reportedly hired several advisers with links to the Barack Obama administration, including Harry's current chief of staff Miranda Barbot, in an attempt to establish connections within Washington. Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki also recalled in her 2024 memoir, Say More, that Meghan Markle once sent her a box of lemons to take through White House security to Jill Biden's East Wing office.

On the other hand, a source close to the couple denied that Harry and Meghan Markle had sought either an Oval Office meeting or accommodation at Blair House.

Interestingly, their interactions within the American political circles have drawn attention from time to time as well. Following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, the couple reportedly asked whether they could return to the US aboard Air Force One. That request was also denied, according to the New York Post report.

Anti-Trump? Harry and Meghan Markle had already entered the political conversation during the 2020 US presidential election. In a video for Time magazine, the couple urged Americans to vote and "reject hate speech", which was seemingly considered a criticism of Donald Trump. “I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s going to need it,” Trump was quoted as saying in response to the couple's appeal.

Their comments also drew attention because members of the British royal family traditionally avoid involvement in any political party.

Meghan Markle later became involved in legislative advocacy when she contacted several US senators in 2021 to support federally mandated paid family leave.

The New York Post report also argues that the couple's efforts to establish themselves as political figures in the US ultimately failed to produce the prominence they may have sought after their exit from Royal duties. It also claims that their relationship with the Biden administration cooled over time, despite the Bidens' earlier association with Harry due to the Invictus Games and the aftermath of Princess Diana's death.