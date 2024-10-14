Meghan Markle was ’paranoid’ during her time in Royal Family; ex-staff says he feels ’sorry for her’

Steve Davies, the former bodyguard of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, has opened up about the worries she faced while conducting her work, Touch Magazine reported.

Davies, who worked closely with Meghan Markle during her time as a senior working royal, mentioned he felt "felt sorry for her" when she joined the firm.

He explained, as Touch Magazine quoted, "She was paranoid. We had people following us around everywhere we went."

Davies even quashed the recent claims that the Duchess of Sussex 'bullied' her staff, adding Meghan was a fundamentally 'good person' and loved working with charities who work with dog walkers and cleaners.

The following update by Davies comes at a time when Meghan was labelled a 'dictator in high heels' in a piece for the US publication Hollywood Reporter, as it cited a row of allegations against her regarding her attitude and behaviour towards staff.

Meghan too had spoken on bullying and addressed being one of the most bullied people in the world during a meet with teen in California.

Meghan Markle’s ‘political aspirations’: Meanwhile, Meghan is reportedly shifting her focus towards building connections with powerful figures like US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Reports have surfaced that the Duchess of Sussex is considering making friends with Harris ahead of the US Elections 2024 in November, as Harris is expected to become the next US President.

Previously, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry strongly bonded with the Beckhams – David and Victoria Beckham. However, their friendship soured after accusations that Victoria had leaked stories about them to the press.

According to insiders who spoke to Closer Online, Meghan believes that focusing on the Beckhams is beneath them and she is more interested in forming alliances with influential figures in politics, particularly Kamala Harris, the publication added.