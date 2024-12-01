Meghan Markle is poised for a high-profile return in early 2025, unveiling two major projects after months of working behind the scenes. According to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex will debut a Netflix series focused on “cooking, gardening, and entertaining” alongside the launch of her much-anticipated lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Netflix show Markle’s Netflix show, described as a celebration of “cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship,” was reportedly filmed in California and at the estate of philanthropists Tom and Sherrie Cipolla, fixtures in the Montecito social scene. The series is set for early 2025.

Promotion for the brand has so far included handcrafted goods like homemade jams. However, Markle’s legal team recently requested a three-month extension from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to secure a trademark for the brand. This followed a September refusal from the USPTO, citing issues with trademarking geographic locations and similarities to the "Royal Riviera" line by retailer Harry & David.

Balancing private life and public image Markle’s reemergence comes after months of relative quiet. The report said citing a sources that Markle has been focused on entrepreneurial efforts, stating, “She’s been in the background working on her projects, and 2025 will be an exciting year for her.”

Despite the focus on separate projects, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex remain a topic of speculation. Their absence from public events together in recent weeks fueled rumors of marital strain, but a source cited by the report dismissed these claims, explaining that the couple has a practical division of responsibilities while raising their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

Wrapping up Netflix deal Markle’s Netflix show and Prince Harry’s upcoming documentary, Polo—scheduled for release on December 10—will likely mark the conclusion of the couple’s multimillion-dollar Netflix deal, according to report. Markle will make a cameo in the documentary but is reportedly keen not to overshadow the project’s focus on Harry’s work.