Mel B marries Rory McPhee: From Cara Delevingne, Daisy Lowe to Emma Bunton — guests at Spice Girl singer's BIG day

Melanie "Mel B" Brown, the former Spice Girls member tied the knot with hairstylist Rory McPhee on Saturday, July 5, at the historic OBE Chapel at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. The wedding gala was a star-studded affair. Surrounded by their family and friends in a fairytale setting, the couple took their vows and set off a new chapter in their lives.

The dreamy ceremony was attended by several known personalities from the industry, including Cara Delevingne, Daisy Lowe and Katherine Ryan, The People reported. Joining the wedding gala as Mel B's bridesmaids were her three daughters — Phoenix Chi, Madison and Angel Iris.

The Spice Girls, the best-selling girl group of all time, comprised Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham. However, Emma Bunton, also known as Baby Spice, was the only Mel B's former bandmate who made it to the wedding.

The couple hosted an extravagant reception at the Shangri-La venue inside London's famed landmark, the Shard.

Mel B revealed that Rory McPhee proposed her during a getaway in 2022 and said, “He said, 'I love you, you're my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,'” during her appearance at the British TV series Celebrity Gogglebox.

The America's Got Talent judge walked down the aisle in Josephine Scott's design. During later part of the day, she was spotted gleaming in Justin Alexander's dress.